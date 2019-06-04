About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

KAHS comes to rescue of pellet-blinded non-local labourer

A California-based non-profit organization, Kashmir American Humane Society (KAHS) on Monday reached out to pellet blinded non-local labourer from Bihar and paid off his debt.
Mohammed Shanbaz, 14, a local labourer was injured in pellet firing in Pulwama town on 24 May of this year during protests which had erupted in the area against killing of AGH Chief and most wanted militant commander, Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa in an encounter.
The teenage was showered with pellets which hit him in his face, eyes and head when he was collecting some food items from a grocery store.
Labourer had lost right eye and has feeble sight in left eye.
He is scheduled to undergo a surgery and had to borrow money from his fellow labourers to seek his initial treatment.
The poor pellet victim had appealed general public for help to seek his treatment.
A KAHS delegation visited the injured and paid his debt of around rupees 30 thousand.
"Being Kashmiris we very well understand the pain and misery of pellet injured. We also realise that the injured is a labourer and therefore must have limited means" the KAHS delegation said, adding that empathizing with the victim KAHS came forward to repay their loan.
Rising Kashmir had reported the plight of the injured on May 31 of this year.
Elder brother of the injured, Mohammed Shahwaz thanked KAHS for paying off their debt.
"We are thankful to KAHS and others who came forward to help us," he said.

The KAHS is working for rehabilitation of conflict-affected and poor families in Kashmir. It comprises of young non-resident Kashmiris and aims to reach out to financially poor families in Kashmir.

Latest News

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

Jun 03 | Agencies
Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Jun 03 | Agencies
JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

Jun 03 | Agencies
SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Jun 03 | Agencies
Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Jun 03 | Agencies
Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Jun 03 | Agencies
Charisharief woman

Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Jun 03 | PTI
Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam

Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Jun 03 | Umar Raina
Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car bombing kills 17 in Syria

Car bombing kills 17 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

Jun 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

KAHS comes to rescue of pellet-blinded non-local labourer

              

A California-based non-profit organization, Kashmir American Humane Society (KAHS) on Monday reached out to pellet blinded non-local labourer from Bihar and paid off his debt.
Mohammed Shanbaz, 14, a local labourer was injured in pellet firing in Pulwama town on 24 May of this year during protests which had erupted in the area against killing of AGH Chief and most wanted militant commander, Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa in an encounter.
The teenage was showered with pellets which hit him in his face, eyes and head when he was collecting some food items from a grocery store.
Labourer had lost right eye and has feeble sight in left eye.
He is scheduled to undergo a surgery and had to borrow money from his fellow labourers to seek his initial treatment.
The poor pellet victim had appealed general public for help to seek his treatment.
A KAHS delegation visited the injured and paid his debt of around rupees 30 thousand.
"Being Kashmiris we very well understand the pain and misery of pellet injured. We also realise that the injured is a labourer and therefore must have limited means" the KAHS delegation said, adding that empathizing with the victim KAHS came forward to repay their loan.
Rising Kashmir had reported the plight of the injured on May 31 of this year.
Elder brother of the injured, Mohammed Shahwaz thanked KAHS for paying off their debt.
"We are thankful to KAHS and others who came forward to help us," he said.

The KAHS is working for rehabilitation of conflict-affected and poor families in Kashmir. It comprises of young non-resident Kashmiris and aims to reach out to financially poor families in Kashmir.

News From Rising Kashmir

;