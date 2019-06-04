KAHS comes to rescue of pellet-blinded non-local labourer

June 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A California-based non-profit organization, Kashmir American Humane Society (KAHS) on Monday reached out to pellet blinded non-local labourer from Bihar and paid off his debt.

Mohammed Shanbaz, 14, a local labourer was injured in pellet firing in Pulwama town on 24 May of this year during protests which had erupted in the area against killing of AGH Chief and most wanted militant commander, Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa in an encounter.

The teenage was showered with pellets which hit him in his face, eyes and head when he was collecting some food items from a grocery store.

Labourer had lost right eye and has feeble sight in left eye.

He is scheduled to undergo a surgery and had to borrow money from his fellow labourers to seek his initial treatment.

The poor pellet victim had appealed general public for help to seek his treatment.

A KAHS delegation visited the injured and paid his debt of around rupees 30 thousand.

"Being Kashmiris we very well understand the pain and misery of pellet injured. We also realise that the injured is a labourer and therefore must have limited means" the KAHS delegation said, adding that empathizing with the victim KAHS came forward to repay their loan.

Rising Kashmir had reported the plight of the injured on May 31 of this year.

Elder brother of the injured, Mohammed Shahwaz thanked KAHS for paying off their debt.

"We are thankful to KAHS and others who came forward to help us," he said.



The KAHS is working for rehabilitation of conflict-affected and poor families in Kashmir. It comprises of young non-resident Kashmiris and aims to reach out to financially poor families in Kashmir.