Kabra, Basit win silver medals

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Valley’s two judo players Kabra Altaf and Basit Rafiq won silver medals in Khelo India youth games being held at Pune.
The duo has made state of J&K proud by their performances.
Shafkat Shafi, a well known Judo Coach of J&K State sports council have been imparting them training for last eight years.
These players were selected on basis of their previous performance in the junior national judo championship where both of them got medals in Jalandhar 2018.
Minister of sports Govt of India Rajvardan Rathore has declared in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth games that medalists will be selected for a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh per year and will be continued for next eight years for the selected medalists.
Another player Hamid Jawaid Magray won silver in school National judo championship held at New Delhi. This way JK has won three silver medals in Judo in the starting of the year.
Shafkat Shafi has produced one international medalist, two international participants and seven national medalists from January 2018 to January 2019 in this eminent Olympic sport.