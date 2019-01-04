K-struggle witnessing decisive phase: Hurriyat (M)

Pays tribute to slain Tral militants
Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) on Thursday paid tributes slain militants—who were killed in an encounter with the forces in south Kashmir’s Tral area.
In a statement issue here, Hurriyat spokesperson said that “it was because of the priceless sacrifices of Kashmiri youth that the ongoing movement has entered into a decisive phase.”
According to a statement, Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman said that the “government through its repressive policies is pushing the Kashmiri youth to wall leaving them with the no option other than to resort to armed means of resistance.” “These oppressive measures, however, can’t break the resolve of people who are fighting for the legitimate rights neither New Delhi can misguide the world community any more about the basic ground realities in Kashmir.”
The spokesman condemned the use of force on the peaceful protestors in Tral—stating that at least a dozen youth sustained pellet injuries as forces used their might by firing countless pellets, tear gas and pava shells to break the peaceful procession which deserves highest form of condemnation.
“Forces are enjoying unbridled powers under black laws as they know that they won’t be held accountable for their wrongdoings with the result Kashmiris are subjected to worst form of torture and thrashing during peaceful protests,” he said.
The spokesman alleged that “New Delhi can’t defeat the people’s resolve to fight for their legitimate right no matter how far it can go in unleashing reign of terror by displaying its ultimate military might.”