K-struggle indigenous, not driven by social media: TeH

Srinagar:
Chairman, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Saturday reacted to General Bipin Rawat’s remarks—saying that people in Kashmir weren’t misinformed and Kashmir struggle was indigenous and not driven by social media.
In a statement issue here, Sehrai alleged that the General was deliberately issuing such statements and labeling educated Kashmiris as “radicalized” just to hoodwink the Indian masses.
“People of Kashmir are neither misinformed nor are this indigenous political freedom struggle driven by social media platforms,” Sehrai said. “Indian army chief should know facts that people of Kashmir are demanding for their right to self determination peacefully since 1947 when such media platforms even doesn't exist,” he said.
He alleged before labeling Kashmiris “radicalized”, General Rawat must realize that Kashmiris are fighting for their rights—which had been promised to them seven decades back by the international community including India's first prime minister.
“Unfortunately, Indian state so far dealt with us by brute force. Indian military and political leadership have no other option but to come to the grips of the reality that Kashmir issue cannot be dealt with military might or with threats but by involving all parties to Kashmir dispute in a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process, which could also help to end political uncertainty in entire South Asia,” Sehrai said.
Meanwhile, Sehrai expressed anguish over the frequent cordon-and-search-operations (CASOs) were a collective punishment. Condemning the frequent door to door search operations and arresting youth in south Kashmir districts Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. “This is the collective punishment inflicted on the people in the winter months that deserve all condemnation,” he alleged.
“Forces have unleashed a reign of terror across south Kashmir by launching frequent CASOs where in people of all ages including elderly, women and children are asked to stay out of their house in the biting cold for hours together,” he alleged. “This way, people are subjected to collective punishment. He demanded an immediate end to these operations.” Sehrai denounced arrest of three youth—including Tawseef Lone, Abdul Samad inquilabi and Suhail Parray of Bandipora, and shifting them to outside Kashmir region under PSA.