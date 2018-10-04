K Jadhav’s case to be heard from 18 Feb 2019, says ICJ

AgenciesNew Delhi
The case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court on spying charges, will be heard by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) from 18th February to 21st February next year.
The United Nations principal judicial organ, based at The Hague, will start hearing the case, more than a year after it stayed the former Indian Navy officer's execution by Pakistan. In a press release, ICJ said, the hearings will be streamed live in English and French on the court's website as well as on the UN's online television channel.
Jadhav has been accused by Pakistan of espionage. India denies all the charges and maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests. India and Pakistan have already submitted their detailed pleas and responses in the ICJ.