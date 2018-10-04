K JA takes up issue with Principal Secy health, action assured

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 3:
A three member delegation of Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) on Wednesday met Principal Secretary Health Atal Dulloo in his office and submitted a formal complaint against a doctor for allegedly manhandling journalist Irfan Amin Malik at his private clinic. In a statement issued on Wednesday the spokesperson of KJA said the delegation comprised of Junaid Rather, Yasir Ashraf and Manzoor ul Hassan. Dulloo assured strict action against Dr Shan-i-Alam Shah who allegedly attacked and injured the journalist at his private clinic. He immediately directed the Deputy Director Health to probe the matter and take action against the said doctor.
Dr Shan-i-Alam Shah, a gynaecologist posted in Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tral allegedly manhandled Malik at his clinic on Sunday when he was working on a story about absence of doctors in the hospital.