K H Khurshid:  A great revolutionary

Dr Misfar Hassan
“The least important word in any language is I”. Thus spoke K. H. Khurshid, for years private secretary and confidant to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.
Khurshid went on to become the first elected President of Pakistan Administered Kashmir. He led a turbulent political life but zealously guarded many of its secrets. His active role in Kashmir politics carried the unmistakable imprint of the Quaid’s teachings.
He fought his adversaries with dignity and with logic. He saw the insides of prisons too for his uncompromising stance on Kashmir. With his sudden accidental death on the evening of 11th March 1988, a chapter of the Pakistan movement ended – and with it the possibility of his writing his memoirs of “Jinnah Sahib”, as Khurshid called him.
His relationship with Jinnah dated back to his adolescence years in 1944 and endured beyond the death of Jinnah. Some people believe that the reason we did not witness Khurshid in the media, narrating accounts of Jinnah’s life and that of Fatima Jinnah, whom he knew personally, had to do with the fact that the military and civil bureaucracy did not want the people of Pakistan to know the true facts about the creation of the country.
KhurshidHasan was born in 1924 in Srinagar, in an environment where culture and education were valued above all else. His father was as an educationist at boys school and the significance of knowledge was the stuff of everyday life. He entered the college at a time of great political ferment and was immediately attracted to the All India Muslim League.
With the help of friends, Khurshid launched a campaign to increase political awareness amongst his peers. Soon he was able to establish the Kashmir Muslim Student’s Union, which attracted a large number of young people.
In 1942, he and GhulamRasool were chosen to go and see the Quaid in Jalandhar in annual function of Muslim Students Federation where KhurshidHasan received the flag of MSF for recruiting highest number of members for the organisation.
“Here you are”, said the Quaid and “handed me the flag of the party”,Khurshid records in his diary.
When the Quaid and Fatima Jinnah came to Kashmir on their third visit, Khurshid saw them as the representative of Orient Press of India.
At 19, he took his Bachelors examination from Amar Singh College, Srinagar, in Mathematics and Economics. Sensing that Lobo, Jinnah’s private secretary, was having difficulties with the translations of Jinnah’s habitually English speeches into Urdu, Khurshid offered to help. The Quaid appreciated the young man’s dedication and gave him his first assignment.
During Jinnah’s stay in Srinagar, Khurshid interacted regularly with the Quaid with the result that the latter made a great and deep impression upon him. Khurshid learnt to be brutally frank with his mentor. He never minced his words.
“When I gave him news of the death of BahadarYar Jang, a leader of Muslim League he said that he would not believe it until he had verified it himself. I insisted “Mr Jinnah, I heard it on All India Radio’ Mr Jinnah said, ‘Yes, they once aired such news about me too”, Khurshid records in his diary, later in the day the news were confirmed.
Next, the Quaid asked Khurshid to accompany him on a visit to Bombay. Khurshid’s father was reluctant to let his son go. The young man was showed evidence of a promising career in academics. His father preferred that he take the safe and well-trodden path of academia with all its certainties. He really did not relish a life in politics for his son.
“Don’t worry. I will take care of his future”, the Quaid is reported to have told Khurshid’s anxious father. This was a commitment, which was honoured by Mr Jinnah and after him by his sister who sent Khurshid to Lincoln’s Inn to study for the Bar.
Bombay was a hectic and demanding life for Jinnah’s young private secretary. Khurshid proved to be dependable. He had the rare opportunity of meeting some of India’s leading lights at the time. Despite his inexperience and youth, he was extremely discreet and never said a word out of place. He learned from Jinnah not to comment on other people’s lives.
The Quaid knew that Khurshid had a good understanding of the political situation in Kashmir. After accomplishment of his mission of creation of Pakistan Khurshid who had not seen his family for four years during this period his mother also passed away and he did not leave Jinnah in the crucial period of the history went to Srinagar to meet his family.
He was taken prisoner by the then Kashmir government. This upset Mr Jinnah tremendously. The Quaid’s biographer N. A. Hussain talks about Jinnah and Miss Fatima Jinnah worrying about a certain Khurshid one evening.
“It was only later that I learnt which Khurshid they were talking of”, he recalls in his book My Leader. “My work is suffering greatly and I want Khurshid back.” Thus wrote Jinnah in a letter to Pandit Nehru, asking for Khurshid’s release from prison.
Jinnah’s wish remained unfulfilled and, after his death, his sister, Fatima, campaigned for Khurshid’s release. The 1948 Kashmir war prolonged his period in what was solitary confinement.
He was released after thirteen months imprisonment in exchange for an Indian general, Ghansara Singh. Grieved by the death of his leader, Khurshid quit politics straight away.
Thereafter we see him in a different but equally important role: he founded a daily newspaper The Guardian with the help of his friend Aziz Baig. This newspaper couldn’t survive for long and had to be closed down.
Following Jinnah’s death, Fatima Jinnah took on the role of mentor for Khurshid. She made him stay with her at the Flagstaff House in Karachi, a practice that continued after his marriage. She arranged finance from a fund created for the heroes of Pakistan for him to complete his education in England Bar At law from the Lincoln’s Inn.
Khurshid’s political career in Pakistan Administered Kashmir, first as its President and later as an opposition leader, was an important chapter of his political career life and is highly regarded.
Amongst others, at a time when the Kashmiri people were floundering, having had their will flouted by the Indian State, Khurshid gave voice to Kashmir’s plight and charted a course for the future. He was preaching to the converted for the alienation of ordinary Kashmiris with the Indian state was firm.
“I was surprised to find that even ordinary womenfolk were well versed on issues confronting Jammu Kashmir,” Khurshid wrote in his diaries.
Khurshid was nominated President of Pak Administered Kashmir according to existing rules nominated by the Central Working Committee of the Muslim Conference as per wishes of General Ayub Khan then President of Pakistan. He took oath of the office of President on 1st May 1959.
He accepted the post after consultation with Miss Fatima Jinnah who urged him to take up the post and serve his people.
After taking the office of the President he realised that there was no system of governance and no democratic principles existed for people to elect their representatives.
When he tried to create a system many “elders” got annoyed but he took up the challenge and established a democratic system after abolishing the draconian rules of business imposed by the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs.
He gave right of vote to the people living in Pak administered Kashmir as well as the refugees living in Pakistan.
A house of 24 State councillors was established 12 seats for Pak Administered area and twelve seats for refugees living in Pakistan six seats for refugees from Jammu and six seats for refugees from Kashmir valley while he nominated one member from GilgitBaltistan thus reflecting an assembly that represented the entire State of Jammu Kashmir as it existed on 15th August 1947.
A year later he became the first elected president of Pakistan administered Kashmir. He spent his time in office working just as the Quaid would have done: start at 8 a.m. and work till the last file had been seen. It was he who provided Pakistan’s part of the Kashmir with rich networks of roads.
He brought an end to the Jagirdari system in Pakistan administered Kashmir and most importantly gave the right of vote to the people and brought the politicians to the doorsteps of the people. No wonder the Kashmiris called him Khurshid-e-Millat.
His life was devoted for securing the rights of the people, be it Kashmir or Pakistan. He always challenged the military rulers of Pakistan who have made blunders during their unlawful rule over the country. He would never accept any unlawful act by the political rulers in Pakistan administered Kashmir. His life was fully devoted to rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir.
The Kashmir issue went into background during the seventies owing to the Simla accord. It he who kept on raising his concerns about the issue and he would always say that one day the youth from the Jammu Kashmir would rise in rebellion and it would be then that the Pakistan administered Kashmirgovernment would play its role. It was really unfortunate that when his predicted time arrived he was not there to provide the visionary guideline to the people.
He was invited to attend the conference of non-aligned movement in Harare in 1986. He had fears if the government of Pakistan would know that he attending the conference he would not be allowed to travel out of Pakistan.
He left Pakistan secretly for the United Kingdom from where he went to Harare. He met all the head of the states attending the conference including Rajiv Gandhi the then Prime Minister of India (As he narrated it himself to me and one of my uncles from Srinagar in 1987).
He said as he handed over the memorandum to the Indian Prime Minister he was infuriated and threw the memorandum. The All India radio kept on broadcasting his presence attributing it to Pakistan government but the then Pakistani president Zia-ulHaq was also astonished to see him in the moot.
Throughout the 64 years of his life, Khurshid remained unwavering in his commitment. He has learnt the lesson from Jinnah only too well. It is ironic that he was thrown into the Dalai prison camp by President Ayub Khan to stop him from speaking out against the latter’s “Operation Gibraltar” that led to 1965 war between India and Pakistan that not only resulted in loss of lives of the soldiers but the people of Kashmir and a large number was forced to migrate to Pakistan Administered Kashmir
- H. Khurshid’s accidental death while travelling on a transport coach marked an end of a chapter of the making of Pakistan.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”. These were the lines from the New Testament that were found scribbled in Khurshid’s diary.
Khurshid ideology and current Kashmir situation
As mentioned earlier Khurshid categorically warned the leadership of Kashmir in 1986 in a conference in Birmingham held in 1986 and clearly stated the various undesired effects of reverting to violent means without a change in the political scenario in Pakistan Administered Kashmir; but no one paid a heed to his words of wisdom at the time.
His belief was that political movement has far greater impact on world opinion compared to violent means, as well as he repeatedly stated that without political representation of the people of Jammu Kashmir such an intervention would be disastrous.
His believed that such an intervention must be overlooked and controlled by a recognised government representative of the people of entire State of Jammu Kashmir.
Prior to such intervention the global community must be made aware of the issue and his visit to Harare was in that context while his death had a context of making empowerment of Muzaffarabad Government.
Today on reflection all his predictions have proven their worth and value, people of Kashmir have suffered for three decades with no end to the cycle of violence in sight.
The international community looks at the issue as a dispute between India and Pakistan and the genuine movement of people of Kashmir has not gained required politic al backing and support to missing political and diplomatic strategy.
While the another issue is that the leadership has never taken on board representatives from other regions of the State which does not reflect the current movement as a movement for achieving Right of Self Determination that is agreed by the UN Security Council.
It is time to reflect on and address the weaknesses in the strategy as Kashmir is not a border dispute between two countries, nor it is a matter of religion but a matter of civil and political rights of the people of the State of Jammu Kashmir and unless a comprehensive and all-inclusive political strategy is adopted it seems extremely difficult to get out of the current situation and achieve the objective of Self Determination.
misfarhassan@hotmail.com
