Juveniles’ Fora magazine launched in Baramulla

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Shekri and State Mission Director Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) G A Sofi in presence of Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi today launched a magazine titled Juveniles’ Fora here at a function.

The first of its kind magazine, published by ICPS in collaboration with Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board Baramulla, highlights various legislations and conventions meant for the welfare and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law. It contains articles by legal experts and reflects the contribution of various forums and committees towards juvenile care and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Shekri said that juveniles in conflict with law need utmost care and protection for their psychological and mental development. He emphasized upon all the stakeholders to treat children with love and affection and create conducive environment so that their protection is ensured.

Complimenting the role played by the JJ Board towards dispensation of justice to the juveniles, Rajesh Shekri enumerated a slew of directions and commitments issued by the Supreme Court and J&K High Court for the care and protection of children.

Meanwhile, he stressed on spreading awareness on the subject at all levels and exhorted upon different agencies to comply by these commitments.

G A Sofi, in his address, enlisted the achievements made towards child welfare.

Principal Magistrate JJB, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, highlighted the contribution of the Board towards rehabilitation of Juveniles in conflict with law. He presented a brief description of the magazine and said that the literary work is a step forward in projecting the legislations meant for their welfare.

First additional Sessions Judge Naseer Ahmad Dar, ADC Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Sub Judge and Secretary DLSA Faizan Ul Haque Iqbal, District Information, CMO, CEO, DSWO, DySP Hqr, Senior Advocates, members of the JJB besides other persons associated with the Judiciary were present on the occasion.

