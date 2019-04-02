About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Juveniles’ Fora magazine launched in Baramulla

 Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Shekri and State Mission Director Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) G A Sofi in presence of Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi today launched a magazine titled Juveniles’ Fora here at a function.
The first of its kind magazine, published by ICPS in collaboration with Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board Baramulla, highlights various legislations and conventions meant for the welfare and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law. It contains articles by legal experts and reflects the contribution of various forums and committees towards juvenile care and rehabilitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Shekri said that juveniles in conflict with law need utmost care and protection for their psychological and mental development. He emphasized upon all the stakeholders to treat children with love and affection and create conducive environment so that their protection is ensured.
Complimenting the role played by the JJ Board towards dispensation of justice to the juveniles, Rajesh Shekri enumerated a slew of directions and commitments issued by the Supreme Court and J&K High Court for the care and protection of children.
Meanwhile, he stressed on spreading awareness on the subject at all levels and exhorted upon different agencies to comply by these commitments.
G A Sofi, in his address, enlisted the achievements made towards child welfare.
Principal Magistrate JJB, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, highlighted the contribution of the Board towards rehabilitation of Juveniles in conflict with law. He presented a brief description of the magazine and said that the literary work is a step forward in projecting the legislations meant for their welfare.
First additional Sessions Judge Naseer Ahmad Dar, ADC Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Sub Judge and Secretary DLSA Faizan Ul Haque Iqbal, District Information, CMO, CEO, DSWO, DySP Hqr, Senior Advocates, members of the JJB besides other persons associated with the Judiciary were present on the occasion.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

I-T dept attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Juveniles’ Fora magazine launched in Baramulla

              

 Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Shekri and State Mission Director Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) G A Sofi in presence of Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi today launched a magazine titled Juveniles’ Fora here at a function.
The first of its kind magazine, published by ICPS in collaboration with Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board Baramulla, highlights various legislations and conventions meant for the welfare and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law. It contains articles by legal experts and reflects the contribution of various forums and committees towards juvenile care and rehabilitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Shekri said that juveniles in conflict with law need utmost care and protection for their psychological and mental development. He emphasized upon all the stakeholders to treat children with love and affection and create conducive environment so that their protection is ensured.
Complimenting the role played by the JJ Board towards dispensation of justice to the juveniles, Rajesh Shekri enumerated a slew of directions and commitments issued by the Supreme Court and J&K High Court for the care and protection of children.
Meanwhile, he stressed on spreading awareness on the subject at all levels and exhorted upon different agencies to comply by these commitments.
G A Sofi, in his address, enlisted the achievements made towards child welfare.
Principal Magistrate JJB, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, highlighted the contribution of the Board towards rehabilitation of Juveniles in conflict with law. He presented a brief description of the magazine and said that the literary work is a step forward in projecting the legislations meant for their welfare.
First additional Sessions Judge Naseer Ahmad Dar, ADC Baramulla Mohammad Ahsan Mir, Sub Judge and Secretary DLSA Faizan Ul Haque Iqbal, District Information, CMO, CEO, DSWO, DySP Hqr, Senior Advocates, members of the JJB besides other persons associated with the Judiciary were present on the occasion.

News From Rising Kashmir

;