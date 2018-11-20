Juvenile justice system in JK

SefanJahanGazi
The penologists define a child offender as a delinquent; and a delinquent is such a minor more so an adolescent, who persistently indulges in disapproved behaviour. He is actually a deviant from the accepted norms of conduct in a society.
Misbehaviour that includes begging, vagrancy, obscenity, drinking, gambling, drug addiction, loitering, etc., which if goes unchecked may most certainly turn him/her into a potential offender. And when such an anti-social behaviour aggravates and inflicts suffering upon others it results into crime, and is then mandatorily punishable under the law of the land.
Therefore, keeping in view the tender age of the delinquent offender, the criminal jurisprudence has devised of corrective measures and penal mechanism merged into the child specific law broadly referred to as the Juvenile Justice System.
The basis for such a law is provided by the section 27 of the Central Criminal Procedure Code and the same section of the J&K Cr.P.C which provides that any offence not punishable with death or imprisonment for life, committed by any person who at the said date when he appears or is brought before the Court is under the age of 16 years may be tried by the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate or by any court specially empowered under the Children’s Act 1960, or any other law for the time being in force, providing for the treatment, training and rehabilitation of the youthful offenders.
The Parliament of India with the intent to provide for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of the neglected or delinquent juveniles and for the purpose of adjudicating matters related to delinquent juveniles, enacted the Juvenile Justice Act 1986.
And the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of a Child in 1989, India being one of the signatories, the said Act was therefore accordingly reviewed and reconstituted as the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act 2000 and then amended again in the year 2006. This Act gives exclusive jurisdiction to the Children’s Court to try any matters pertaining to the Juvenile Delinquents.
(Significantly, the UN Convention on Rights of a Child(1989) is a comprehensive document enshrining the rights of the children, which includes among other rights the right of the child to express himself/herself freely without any unjust coercion. The same is relevant in the context of the present write-up.)
Pertinently, the Nirbhaya Case/Delhi Gang Ravishment Case in December 2012 had tremendous impact on public perception of the Act as one of the accused was only a few months younger to the age of 18 years. He was tried in a juvenile court.
Another of the convicts was found to be a juvenile. He was sentenced to 3 years in a reform home. There was huge public outcry against the verdict. Subsequently, 8 writ petitions came to be filed challenging various provisions of the Act, and there was a public demand that the age of the delinquents be reduced to 16 years from 18 years and such delinquents be tried as regular criminals. But the writ petitions were dismissed.
Therefore, in 2014 Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Women and Child Development moved a Bill in the Parliament whereby the age of the juveniles was reduced to 16 years from 18 years and was finally passed in the year 2015. Now on, the juveniles who would commit heinous crimes would be tried as adults, and the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act 2015 thereby came into force on 1st of Jan 2016.
The State of J&K has also enacted a similar Juvenile Justice Law to meet the requirements of the juvenile delinquents of the state. The law was enacted way back in the year 1997(Act No. VIII of 1997). However, under the State Act the age of the juvenile has been prescribed as below 16 years.
The call for raising the bar of age (which was 18yrs in case of a girl and 16yrs in case of a boy juvenile) in J&K gathered heat after the unrest of 2010 as the provisions of the 1997 Act were insufficient to meet the present demands.
During the year 2010, children were being detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) not with-standing the draconian AFSPA. There was routine incrimination of children involved in stone pelting incidents who were being jailed as regular criminals.
In the year 2011, the Amnesty International carried out a campaign in support for increasing the Juvenile age from 16 years to 18 years. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had also recommended the J&K Govt. to update the existing law/Act.
It was urged that minors involved in acts against the law should be lodged in special homes and not detention centres/regular jails. Numerous safeguards were suggested and incorporated in the new law.
However, the new Act could not be implemented in letter and spirit as it could not secure any funding after the implementation of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme in 2009, as all related important welfare programmes had to be shelved because the State received the lowest amount of funds for implementing the ICPS.
This Act of 1997 was repealed by the J&K Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act 2013(Act No.VII of 2013), which was a historical decision taken by the State Govt. In the said Act a juvenile or a child has been defined as a person who has not completed the age of 18 years. A delinquent has been sub-grouped into:
- a) Juvenile in conflict with law but has not attained the age of 18 years as on the date of the commission of the offence, and
- b) A child in need of care and protection
It envisages a juvenile in conflict with law who is allegedly involved in a non-serious offence entailing a punishment of less than 7 years shall be sent to the observation home for reformation and rehabilitation, and shall be handed over immediately to the Child Welfare Officer in the nearest police station.
The Act contains comprehensive safeguards and protections for each category of juvenile delinquents.
To further support the substantive law of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2013, the J&K Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Rules 2014 have been framed in terms of Section 68 of the said Act whereby procedure has been prescribed for attaining the objectives of the Act itself.
Kashmir is the highest militarized zones of the world, and nearly three decades of long conflict has consumed its victims in the state. The vicious web of violence has encompassed the most vulnerable section of the society the children.
Whereas, the absolutist and the military minded approach of the State has brought these youngsters in the direct as well as the indirect line of fire.
A study” Juveniles of J&K: Unequal before law and denied Justice in Custody” conducted by New Delhi based Asian Centre for Human Rights concluded that there are gross violations of universally accepted Human Rights laws on administration of juvenile justice system in J&K. It pointed out that minors have been booked for sedition and waging war against the State.
Therefore, while AFSPA provides unfettered powers to the Armed Forces in the State, PSA is being deliberately and wrongly invoked against the minors whose school records bear testimony to their ages being below 18 years in order to deter and persecute them.
Such a flagrant violation of child rights in J&K was possible only due to the absence of any Juvenile Justice Boards as mandated under the Juvenile Justice Act 2013. The main purpose of such Boards is to protect the rights of the children in conflict with law.
The non-implementation of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme and Juvenile Justice Act in its letter and spirit is a pointer towards the fact that such protections are being denied to the children of J&K. They can be booked arbitrarily and charged with serious offences and incarcerated for long detention periods.
However, it is only from the previous year that the Integrated Child Protection Scheme/ICPS was formally rolled out in the State, and some forward movement could be felt.
In July this year, the High Court comprising the then Chief Justice AlokAradhe and Justice Dhiraj Kumar Thakur directed the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, and constitution of Juvenile Justice Boards, Shelter Homes and Child Welfare Committees for all the 22 districts of J&K.
Their Lordships further directed the Chief Secretary of the State to review and oversee the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act as also the Integrated Child Protection Scheme. However, the implementation of the Act is still at its rudimentary phase and surely more needs to be done.
The Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2013 started to be implemented in J&K in 2017 after many years of delay. Now, while the implementation of this law is still in its infantile stage the government has come up with a new draft Juvenile Justice Act 2018 which has been put up in the public domain.
According to Sec.77 it proposes that if any adult or adult group uses children for illegal activities either individually or as a gang shall be liable for rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to 7 years and shall be liable to fine of Rupees five lacs.
The Govt. has also proposed that the age of the criminal liability be lowered to 16 years again from the existing 18 years.
Under the proposed amendment the child offenders below 18 years of age will be categorized yet again with the hardened adult criminals.
The Juvenile Justice Laws are basically corrective in nature, the main objective and intendment is to keep the minor delinquents away from indecent and lascivious conduct which is detrimental to the development of their personality. Even researchers of neurosciences have found that the moral conflict of law in the adolescents is correlated with their psychology. Various factors such as depression, emotional deprivation, separation, anxiety, inter personal bonding, difficulty in adjustment; all these factors create a proclivity for anti-social and violent behavior.
Therefore, again treating a delinquent parimateria with an adult offender would be gross injustice unless the case fell in the category of the rarest of rare cases. The psychological factors only establish the diminished culpability of the juvenile and further strengthen their case for reformation and rehabilitation.
Therefore, reducing the age of such delinquents is going to have profound effect on the psyche and overall mainstreaming of such deviant minors, as such the draft bill not only ignores the expert advice of neuroscientists and psychologists, but by reducing the age of the juveniles the law only conflates children in conflict with law with the adults.
Therefore, in order to do justice to the child offenders it becomes imperative to ensure an in-depth comparative study of the existing law; so as to see whether the present law on the lines of the Central Act of 2015 is actually needed to be enacted in J&K.
A comprehensive review not only of the provisions, but also the philosophy and purpose of the Act has to be revisited in the light of the Convention on the Rights of a Child as ratified by the UN general Assembly in 1989.
The existing law is comprehensive code in itself it needs to be strengthened and implemented in its letter and spirit to usher in the era when the rights of the children will be recognized and they will get to enjoy the same in a just social atmosphere. Let the sense of justice pervade & prevail.