Juvenile Justice: HS asks Govt to setup more Observation Homes

May 17, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

In order to facilitate production of children before the Juvenile Justice Boards, the High Court has directed State authorities to examine the possibility of setting up more Observation Homes.

“If necessary, the possibility of setting up these Observation Homes in appropriate rented premises should be examined,” the court directed.

The direction was passed after the court was informed that an important issue regarding the difficulties faced in the transportation of children lodged at two Observation Homes in the State before the Juvenile Justice Boards.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed the State authorities to place a compliance of the court orders as well as the requirements of law, in the tabulation, setting out the staff position, institution-wise.

“In case the recruitment processes are underway, the respondents shall, in the tabulation, to set out the dates and steps taken for the same as well as the dates on which the recruitment would be completed,” the bench directed.

The respondents were also directed to provide the details of the Village Level and District Level Protection Committees in the State.

“It shall also inform about the operationalization of video conferencing facilities between the Observation Homes as well as the Juvenile Justice Boards,” the court directed.

The bench further directed the State authorities to inform the court about the setting up of the Women and Child Rights Commissions.

The directions came after the perusal of the status report dated May 9, 2019, submitted by Social Welfare Department (SWD), stating that the government has been taking all the necessary and possible steps for the protection of women and children rights in Jammu Kashmir.

The report states that the essential staff has been provided to the various key structures like Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and District Child Protection units (DCPUs) and posts have been created for making a vibrant and responsive Juvenile Justice System in the State.

It is submitted in the report that 157 positions of different capacities have been advertised by the Mission Directorate ICPS in order to fill the vacancies lying in key structures like JJBs, CWCs and DCPUs.

The government has authorised the Mission Director ICPS on 11 March 2019 to complete the recruitment through Selection cum Oversight Committee where the number of applications is less than 20 per post and for the rest of the positions the Service Selection Board shall conduct the written test, says the report.

It further says that the Selection cum Oversight Committee (SCOC) accordingly started the process which could not be completed due to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct and also resignation of the Chairperson, SCOC.

“Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has been requested to conduct the written test for the rest of the posts, by Mission Director (MD), Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS),” the report says.

With regard to the transfer of funds directly to State Child Protection Society (SCPS), it is submitted that the matter has been taken up with the Finance department for seeking approval as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India.

“As and when the approval is received, the funds shall be credited to the bank account of the State Child Protection Society accordingly,” the report says.

It is submitted through the report that the Safai Karmcharies for the JJBs, CWCs and DCPUs have been provided through outsourcing.

At present the total number of staff is 601 of which 360 officials work in the establishment of ICPS, 88 are outsourced staff, key staff ranges to 148 and five are on deputation.

The instructions in this regard have been issued to Mission Director ICPs on 29 November 2018 in which it has been specified that services of peons and safai karamacharis would be outsourced or engaged as part-time contingent paid workers, the report says.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the cases in Juvenile Justice Boards, posts of peons for JJBs have been referred to the Finance Department for creation as recommended by the Chairperson SCOC.

The report further states that 148 National Youth Corps (NYC) volunteers have been deployed as additional support to make these institutions fully functional.

“So far as providing of the staff to the Child Care Institution is concerned, it has been reflected in the Annual Programme Implementation Plan (APIP) for the year 2019-2020 to the Government of India as per bare minimum requirement for the institutions in the State,” it says.

It is submitted that the State Mission Director has directed all District Child Protection Officers for the immediate Constitution of Village Level Child Protection Committees (VLCPCs) and Block Level Child Protection Committees (BLCPCs) by or before March 31, 2019.

However, the constitution of these committees is under process. In Rajouri district, VLCPCs have completed 100 percent work, Ganderbal 95 percent, Pulwama 90 percent, Kishtwar 90 percent, Shopian 80 percent and in other districts it is under process.

It says as far as establishment of Women and Child Rights Commission is concerned, the government has already enacted, ‘JK State Women and Child rights Commission Act 2018’.

The process for constitution of the commission has been initiated and it should be in place after the Model Code of Conduct is over.

Report states that for providing the video conferencing facility to Observation Homes and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), the equipment is in place at all the locations, NIC registration has also been completed and broadband facility is also functional at 20 locations (20 districts).

“Regarding the rest of the two districts Doda and Pulwama, there is some feasibility issue and the matter has been accordingly taken up with the BSNL,” it states.

The report further says that the Finance department has given concurrence for the creation of Director General Women and Child Development Department and the proposal has now been submitted to the General Administration Department for obtaining approval of the competent authority for its creation.

The court after perusing the report said the format of the report renders it impossible to understand as to whether the respondents have taken requisites steps.

Mission Director, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Kashmir, was directed to ensure that postings of officers are fairly affected.

The court listed the matter on May 30, 2019.

“A tabulated report meeting the directions earlier passed and the above directions shall be filed before the next date of hearing,” the court directed.