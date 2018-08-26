Juvenile Justice Act guarantees protection of basic rights of children: CS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 25:
Chief Secretary (CS), BVR Subrahmanyam Saturday said that every child in conflict with law has the right to humane and compassionate treatment and the J&K Government has taken various measures in this regard.
“J&K Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2013 provides a comprehensive legal framework guaranteeing protection of the basic needs of children through proper care, protection, development, treatment and social reintegration,” Chief Secretary said while speaking at the 2nd Roundtable on “Implementation of Juvenile Justice System” organized jointly by the J&K High Court, J&K Government, Juvenile Justice Committee of the Supreme Court of Indi and UNICEF at SKICC here.
Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, Advisor to Governor; Justice Madan B Lokur, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Chairman Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice; Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, J&K High Court; Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chairman, Juvenile Justice Committee, J&K High Court; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, J&K; Astha Saxena, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Women and Child Development; Dr S P Vaid, Director General J&K Police; VK Singh, Special DGP and Nodal Officer on Child Welfare; Justice Hasnain Masoodi (Retd), Chairman of the ‘Selection-cum-oversight Committee’ for monitoring and evaluation of ICPS; Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary Social Welfare, J&K; Abdul Rashid Malik, Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee of the J&K High Court and Aguilar Javier, Chief, Child Protection, UNICEF also addressed the conference.
Judges of the High Court, Secretary Law, Abdul Majid Bhat, senior officers of the civil administration, Advocates and other dignitaries were present in the conference.
Making a detailed presentation in the second session of the Roundtable, Chief Secretary said convening such an important conference in J&K would go a long way in further strengthening the Juvenile Justice System in the State. He listed several steps taken by the State Government in light of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the directions of the Committee of Supreme court for the welfare of the Juveniles in the State.
CS further said that in all districts of the State, Juvenile Justice Boards have been set up along with necessary manpower and infrastructure which will further facilitate putting in place a robust Juvenile Justice System in J&K.
He also highlighted the welfare schemes launched by the State Government for the betterment of the Juveniles and destitute. He assured the forum to take more appropriate measures as per the requirements of the JJA to improve system on ground.
While stressing the need for rehabilitation and reintegration of children in conflict with law, Chief Secretary said that societies and communities now believe that the interest of the child must remain at the core and heart of our reintegration program.
“I strongly believe that children associated with the conflict with law should be considered as victims rather than the perpetrators of such crimes,” he added.