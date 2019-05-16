Juvenile Board to initiate legal action against reporters over naming Ganderbal rape victim

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Juvenile Board in central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal is said to have initiated legal action against reporters over naming Ganderbal rape victim in their news stories or facebook live updates.

Certain social media reporters have been noticed by Ganderbal Police who violated legal provisions about non-disclosure of real name of rape victim.

In this regard, Principal Juvenile Justice Board (CJIM) Ganderbal has taken cognizance into the matter and passed directions to Police for taking legal action against such social media reporters.

Accordingly, Ganderbal Police registered a case FIR No. 102/2019 under section 23 POCSO Act, 228-A RPC against social media reporters who have publicized the identity of rape victim. Investigation in the matter is going on.

General public is hereby informed that the publication of real name of rape victim is a Criminal Offence under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO Act).

“All the shady news outlets, mostly run by illiterates who visit a rape victim’s residence with a mic and camera and give away the address and identity, should be closed down,” asked journalist, Shabir Hussain, in his facebook post.

Another journalist, Moazum Muhammad wrote “I doubt they will be booked or face any legal proceedings for naming the victim. This chunk of WhatsApp journalists are being intentionally pampered and promoted,” Moazum Muhammad.

It has been observed, over the years, a new breed of unprofessional reporters have dotted the journalism scene in Kashmir region—with these reporters taking to social media networking sites, including facebook, twitter and WhatsApp and haring the information without any credible inputs.

“I think, it is high time for Kashmir Press Club and some allied bodies to express their dismay and act strictly to shut them once for all. We are a society full of "journalists" now. This has become sort of menace these days,” journalist, Nazir Ganaie said.

“There are laws to punish these so called journalists. The Government needs to act and punish these law breakers,” another journalist, Rahul Jalali said.