Justice with Earth: Change for a change

Sana Jan
There is always a need of inner change to hope for a big change. The story of mankind and our relationship with the earth may be seen as a continuing adventure or a tragedy shrouded in mystery, the choice is ours.
Yes, no challenge poses a greater threat to the present generation than a climate change and when it comes to the global warming everybody wants to change the world but nobody wants to change himself, maybe because people considered it as a mere prediction till now but no it is happening and going on.
Man mingled with technology, nuclear weapons, wars, cutting trees, ending up natural resources by various means and finally forgot to take care of the place in which he expects all such stuff. This carelessness leads the earth to take a big change which is believed to change its climate permanently.
Lots of discussions, debates, news, and precautions were taken from the years to minimize the rise in warming of globe but on the other side humans couldn’t resist their selfish actions from challenging the nature.
Well many people are not even aware of the term Global warming they mean it a hoax while some are aware but far to tackle the situation. 97 percent of scientists believe that climate warming trends over the past century are mostly due to human activities and most of the leading scientific organizations have given a written statement on global warming.
Facts reveal that earth’s climate has changed through history in last 650,000 years there have been seven cycles of glacial advance and retreat, with the abrupt end of ice age 7000 years ago which marked the beginning of the modern climate era and of human civilization. Between these ages climate change occurred but to a less extent in earths orbit which minutely affected the amount of solar energy our planet receives. But the current warning trend is a serious issue because the current rate of warming is unprecedented over decades to millennia.
Scientists with the help of advance technologies have recorded a big picture over the years by monitoring the activities of planet and the data retrieved every time shows the change of climate and humans are likely to be responsible and considered as primary source for climate change as on earth activities by humans are changing the natural greenhouse due to the burning of large amount of fossil fuels like coal and oil which has gradually increased the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2).
Also the clearing of land for agricultural activities, industry and other human activities has effected and roused the concentrations of greenhouse gases. The industrial activities on which our civilization is being dependent have raised atmospheric carbon dioxide levels from 280 parts per million to 400 parts per million in last 150 years.
In fact due to human activities gases like high level of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide remain the principle contributors which increased the earth’s temperature from last 50 years.
It is true that some regions are welcoming warm temperature while as others don’t, some get unexpected long term rain fall and some even remain dry and barn.
The greenhouse effect has warmed up the oceans and partly melted the huge glaciers. According to NASA’s gravity recovery and climate experiment data the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have decreased in mass about 400 billion tons every year in between 1993 till 2016.
So in order to recoup this situation recently U.N secretary general AntoniòGuterres declared Warning of the risks of “runaway” global warming, and called the global leaders to tackle and remain serious with the matter of global climate change and quoted, “If we do not change course by 2020, we risk missing the point where we can avoid runaway climate change,” the U.N also called on energy leaders to help the world to convert to clean fuels to avert catastrophe.
Actually the step was taken because the targets signed during Paris accord by the countries to take precautions in order to minimize the global heat up was not worth to their promises hence we don’t find any effect on climate change instead it seems rising more.
Climate change is the characterizing issue within recent memory, and we are at a pivotal turning point, scientists have been letting us know for a considerable length of time but people in contrast behaved like a snail on a barrel of tar which hardly moves and dreadfully numerous pioneers and leaders have denied this fact from years.
The upcoming meet for climate negotiations is planned in Polandregarding the issue whether nations, particularly industrialized nations that deliver a huge offer of worldwide outflows, will set higher focuses to minimize their emanations.
Yes surmisely it is the time for our pioneers to demonstrate what they care about the general population whose destiny they grasp.
Despite of setting target under Paris accord to minimize global warming no government meets the commitments as a result we failed not because we don’t have ways to prevent it but because we lack the ambition and leadership to do what is demand of time and situation.
Change takes place only when individuals take actions and there is no other way left if it does not start with people while equal contribution is needed to keep the world green and clean.
Avoiding carbon emissions, effective use of planes, trains and automobiles, planting more and more trees, minimize the use of air conditioners and heaters, use only appliances that are tested under environmental protection agency and labelled with ‘energy star’ tag.
Moreover, use of coal and other fossil fuels are lavishly used as it saves the economy of country but on the side it is slowly trying to destroy human race.
In such turning point we need to keep hand in hand while tackling with this problem and must be cautious about its causes and consequences keeping in mind that nature has its own laws and breaking those laws will prove quite expensive and harsh for mankind.
Author is MBBS student studying in Kyrgyzstan
sanajan467@gmail.com