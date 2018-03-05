Justice will prevail in Asifa’s case: CM

• Jammuites will defeat conspiracies against peace, communal harmony
• Demands reopening of more cross-LoC trade, travel routes
• Jammuites will defeat conspiracies against peace, communal harmony
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 4:
A day after senior PDP leader and Education Minister said the PDP can sever ties with BJP if the government fails to deliver justice in the rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa Bano of Kathua, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday asserted that justice would prevail and hoped that Jammu people would defeat conspiracies against peace and communal harmony.
“Some people are trying to communalise the Kathua incident and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. But I have full faith that the people of Jammu will not allow them to succeed. Justice will prevail,” Mehbooba tweeted.
She was indirectly referring to attempts by Hindua Ekta Manch (HEM) and some section of BJP to commuanlise the situation on the brutal rape and murder of Asifa in January.
“Jammu is a symbol of religious brotherhood and a ray of hope in today's disturbing atmosphere,” Mehbooba said while addressing PDP’s youth convention, here.
She urged Jammu people to stand united against bigger forces conspiring to disturb religious brotherhood in the region.
“Peace holds key to employment, the root cause of unrest in Kashmir. Gandhi saw a ray of hope emerging from Kashmir but I see a ray of hope emerging from Jammu,” Mehbooba said.
She said people of Jammu welcomed and offered shelter to Kashmiri Pandits when they migrated from Kashmir and they also embraced Muslims when they moved to Jammu for better education during last two years.
Mehbooba said attack on Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua were attempts of big forces to disturb religious brotherhood in Jammu region.
She asked the party workers to be cautious about the evil designs of bigger forces to disturb communal brother hood in the Jammu region.
Stating that secular forces have always thrived in Jammu region, Mehbooba said her party under the leadership of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed choose to ally with BJP because of the mandate people of Jammu had given to the saffron party.
Reminding people that late Mufti choose to ally with the BJP to ensure equal share to the representatives of Jammu people in the government, she said, “PDP won't let down people of Jammu, who once offered mandate to late Mufti Sayeed from R S Pura constituency.”
Mehbooba also reiterated her demand for opening up the travel and trade routes between the divided parts of Jammu and Kashmir. “Though J&K has decided its political destiny by acceding with India, but the State has to be connected to the outside world through travel and trade routes for the purposes of socio-economic prosperity and fast track development .”
Exuding confidence that Modi-led government would take all steps for opening up travel and trade routes between the two parts of J&K, she said peace through dialogue with stakeholders and de-escalation of tension is solution to employment, which is the root cause of unrest in Kashmir.
0 Comment(s)