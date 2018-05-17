Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar accorded farewell

Srinagar, May 16:
Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was given farewell reference by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir at Srinagar upon his elevation as Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice M K Hanjura were also present on the occasion.
Advocate General Jahangir Iqbal Ganie, Chief Secretary B B Vyas, Director General of Police Dr SP Vaid, Principal Secretary R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretary Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Assistant Solicitor General, Additional Advocate General, Registrar General and Officers of the High Court Registry, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Director J&K State Judicial Academy, Judicial Officers posted at headquarter Srinagar, staff members including officers of High Court of J&K were also present on the occasion.
Justice Ramalingam in his farewell address thanked Judges of High Court of J&K, Officers of the Registry and Judicial Officers of the State for their undaunted commitment towards judicial and administrative work and the support extended to His Lordship during his tenure.
He also praised the State Government for the unconditional support extended to the Judiciary in improving the infrastructural requirements of the judiciary.
He said that he enjoyed the two years tenure fairly well and is overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown by the people of J&K.
He emphasized upon the young lawyers to display patience to ensure success in the profession. He also appreciated the talent of the Members of J&K Bar for their knowledge of Law and Professional Competence. He also thanked his personal staff for their support and cooperation.
Advocate General in his farewell address lauded the role of Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, Chief Justice-Designate, High Court of Manipur for his dedication and commitment both on the judicial and administrative side.
He said Justice Sudhakar has endeared all in the State. The steps taken by Justice Sudhakar in ensuring fair and speedy disposal of old pending cases was also appreciated by Advocate General. He added that His Lordship displayed exceptional caliber during his tenure of two years.
He also appreciated the services of Justice Sudhakar as Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority by setting up Legal Services Clubs in schools and organizing National Lok Adalats in the State.