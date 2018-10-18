Justice MK Hanjura accorded farewell

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
Justice MK Hanjura was accorded affectionate farewell today on his superannuation as a Judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Full court reference was organized by the High Court to bid adieu to Justice Hanjura.
The farewell function was attended by Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gitta Mittal, Judges of the J&K High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Advocate General, DC Raina, Principal Secretary, Home, RKGoyal, Law Secretary, Abdul Majeed, Registrar General, Sanjay Dhar, Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Muhammad Akram Chowdhary, Registrar Judicial M Y Wani, Director Judicial Academy, Abdul Rashid Malik,Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Jawad Ahmad, Secretary State Legal Services Authority, Yashpal Bourney, Joint Registrar Protocol, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals, Advocates, Judicial Officers and officers of Registry and members of the Bar Association.
Advocate General while addressing the gathering highlighted Justice Hanjura’s judicial verdicts during his tenure in J&K, High Court. He also appreciated his dedication in delivering the justice.
In his address, Justice Hanjura, thanked the Chief Justice, Judges of the High Court, Advocate General for their kind gesture. He also appreciated the cooperation and commitment of the members of Bar and their support in his time in High Court.