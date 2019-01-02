Justice Masoodi seeks revocation of detention order against Khalid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Taking cognizance of a news item appearing in a local daily, reporting preventive detention of one Khalid Nazir in connection with a matter registered in local Police station when Khalid was a Juvenile and his lodgment in Central Jail, Kot Bilawal Jammu since October, 2018 Justice Masoodi Chairperson SCOC has in a communication addressed to Principal Secretary Home, sought revocation of detention order slapped on Khalid Nazir.
As per the statement on Tuesday Justice Masoodi, emphasizing importance of right to life and personal liberty and imperatives of Juvenile Justice law, has in his communication pointed out that in case of a Juvenile, the relevant date would be when the occurrence is alleged to have taken place in connection whereof preventive detention is ordered and that as Khalid as per the news report was a Juvenile in 2016, when the occurrence in connection whereof detention order has been ordered, the detention order deserves to be recalled.
It has been reiterated that by an appropriate circular the District Magistrates/detaining authorities be directed to make an enquiry before the detention order is made and not to pass a detention order in a mechanical manner. (KNS)