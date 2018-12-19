Justice Masoodi inspects Children Homes in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 18:
Chairman, Selection-Cum-Oversight Committee (SCOC) Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, on Tuesday inspected Children Homes and development works under Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) at Kathua.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner Kathua Rohit Khajuria, State Mission Director ICPS G.A Sofiand Member SCOC Rajiv Khajuria accompanied the Chairman SCOC.
The DDC briefed Justice (Retd) Masoodi about various measures taken by the district administration to improve conditions of the Homes and facilities extended to the inmates, the official added.
Justice (Retd) Masoodi also inspected the proposed site for Children Home (Girls) and Shelter Home in the district.
He appreciated the efforts of DDC Kathua and the district administration for being proactive in taking steps for construction of the facilities for children-in-need. He asked MD ICPS to formally take over the possession of the identified land and start the process of construction of the Homes.
On the occasion, Chairman SCOC enquired from Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board and Chairperson Child Welfare Committee about the status of pending cases. He issued directions to the CWCto immediately free a mentally challenged child in village Jasrota and provide him best possible treatment at psychiatric hospital Jammu.