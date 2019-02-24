Justice Masoodi inaugurates orientation prog for DCPOs

JAMMU:
Chairperson Selection-cum-Oversight Committee (SCOC) Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday inaugurated a one-day induction-cum-orientation programme for District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) here.
The orientation programme was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Child Protection Services (JKICPS).
Justice Masoodi, in his inaugural address, stressed the role of DCPOs in the Juvenile Justice system in coordination with other stakeholders. He urged the participants to working together for ensuring the child rights as guaranteed in the constitution.
He stressed on proactive approach on part of all the officers to eradicate the menace of child abuse, child labour, child begging and child trafficking.
Mission Director ICPS and Chairman CRC, G.A. Sofi, Administrative Officer JKICPS Dr Muhammad Hussain and District Child Protection Officers of Jammu division, resource persons, representatives from ‘Save the Children’ and other concerned were also present on the occasion.