Justice Masoodi inaugurates MIS Workshop

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 25:
A one-day workshop on Monitoring Information System (MIS) was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Child Protection Services (JKICPS) and Child Resource Centre (CRC) for the officials of Child Protection Services, here on Friday.
As per an official, monitoring information system in the Juvenile Justice system helps to improve the outcome in maintaining the database in the child protection system.
Justice Hasnain Masoodi (Chairperson SCOC), the Chief guest highlighted the importance of the technical trainings which will continuously increase the quality of Juvenile Justice system, the official added.
G.A. Sofi, Mission Director ICPS and Chairman CRC said that such trainings and technical assistance to the child protection professionals will improve their immediate response to child protection issues.
Member SCOC, Rajiv Khajuria, stressed on the need for highlights indicators of Monitoring implementation of JJ system.
Others present on the occasion were Dr Rouf Mohiuddin Malik ( Member SCOC), officers of ICPS and JK CRC.
Resource person Rakesh Kumar (UNICEF) MIS Specialist, deliberated on various issues of MIS in relation to Child Protection Services and shared some of the best practices prevalent around India, the official added.