Justice Masoodi for community-based child protection mechanism at village level

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 23:
Chairperson Selection-cum-Oversight Committee (SCOC) Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday called for strengthening Village level Child Protection Committees (VCPCs) in whole J&K for better child welfare mechanism.
As per an official, he was speaking after inaugurating two-day workshop of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) staff on strengthening community-based child protection mechanism and child safety net at the village level.
The workshop was organized by ICPS Social welfare Department and CRC.
G A Sofi State Mission Director ICPS also spoke on the occasion and briefed the participants on the subject.
Prominent among others present on the occasion include Rajiv Khajuria and Dr. Rouf Mohiuddin Malik, members of SCOC and Dr. Mohammad Hussain Administrative officer ICPS.
Elaborating further, Justice Masoodi said that State is committed to frame VCPCs so that issues from villages are fed to block and DCPU, CWCs for their early redressal.
He said that VCPS is a village level unit of ICPS which can in a long run help in the rehabilitation of children at their doorstep.