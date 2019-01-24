About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Justice Masoodi for community-based child protection mechanism at village level

Published at January 24, 2019 01:39 AM 0Comment(s)399views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 23:

 Chairperson Selection-cum-Oversight Committee (SCOC) Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday called for strengthening Village level Child Protection Committees (VCPCs) in whole J&K for better child welfare mechanism.
As per an official, he was speaking after inaugurating two-day workshop of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) staff on strengthening community-based child protection mechanism and child safety net at the village level.
The workshop was organized by ICPS Social welfare Department and CRC.
G A Sofi State Mission Director ICPS also spoke on the occasion and briefed the participants on the subject.
Prominent among others present on the occasion include Rajiv Khajuria and Dr. Rouf Mohiuddin Malik, members of SCOC and Dr. Mohammad Hussain Administrative officer ICPS.
Elaborating further, Justice Masoodi said that State is committed to frame VCPCs so that issues from villages are fed to block and DCPU, CWCs for their early redressal.
He said that VCPS is a village level unit of ICPS which can in a long run help in the rehabilitation of children at their doorstep.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top