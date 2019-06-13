Justice Magrey inspects Srinagar District Courts

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today inspected various District Courts including Special Judge, Anti corruption (CBI cases) Srinagar, Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Srinagar, Sub Judge, PT&E Magistrate, Srinagar, Munsiff, Sub Registrar, Srinagar and Ist. Additional Munsiff, Srinagar.

Justice Magrey also interacted with the Judicial Officers and entire Prosecuting wing of the District and laid stress upon quick disposal of old cases.

On the occasion, he directed SSP Srinagar to ensure execution of processes issued by the Courts, so that there is no delay in the trial of criminal cases. Justice Magrey also emphasized that the latest technology including video Conferencing is required to be adopted to avoid delay and expense and wherever the rules are required to be amended to make maximum use of information technology, the necessary steps will be taken in that direction.

He also met Principal District & Sessions Judge Abdul Rashid Malik, and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary, regarding improvement of infrastructure in the District Court Complex Srinagar and issued number of directions on spot.

Later, Justice Magrey visited the entire Court Complex. He also interacted with the Executive Members of the Bar and listened to their grievances. He assured the member of the Bar that the genuine grievances will be redressed.