Justice Magrey chairs JJC meet

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 15:
Chairman, Juvenile Justice Committee, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey chaired a meeting to Kashmir to review the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act and Rules here Tuesday.
The issues related to children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection were discussed threadbare in the meeting.
Creation of all the 22 Juvenile Justice Boards in the State, ensuring effective functioning of Selection-cum-Oversight Committee, implementation of May 3, 2018, High Court order of J&K in PIL No 9/2015, consideration of draft guiding framework for Juvenile Justice Committees of High Courts were also discussed.
The meeting also held threadbare discussions on restoration of missing children, if any, lodged in the observation home at Harwan, R S Pura and Psychiatric Hospital (Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Kashmir), constitution of Special Juvenile Protection Units (SJPUs) at district level, nomination of Child Welfare Officers at Police Station level, and issues regarding the abandoned neonates.
On the occasion, Justice Magrey emphasised upon the participating state functionaries and officers to ensure implementation of Juvenile Justice Act and Rules at the ground level in letter and spirit.
The meeting observed that the Government SRO 210 of May 15, 2018, constituting all the 22 Juvenile Justice Boards in the State comprising one Principal Magistrate and two social members in each district is a huge milestone in the implementation of Juvenile Justice Act and Rules.
Chairman, Selection-cum-Oversight Committee Justice HasnainMasoodi, Special Director General of Police V K Singh, Director State Judicial Academy ( Secretary Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court) Abdul Rashid Malik, Special Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs AchalSethi, Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Asif Hamid Khan, DIG Srinagar V K Birdi, Mission Director ICPS Shafat Sultan, Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir Dr.Kunzes Dolma, HOD Psychiatric Hospital Srinagar Dr. Mohammad Maqbool Dar, Medical Superintendent, LalDed Hospital, Srinagar Dr.ShabirSiddiqui, Medical Superintendent, G B Pant Hospital, SonwarDr.Kanwarjeet Singh attended the high-level meeting.