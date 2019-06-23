Justice Magray for speedy disposal of pending cases

June 23, 2019 |

Justice Ali Mohammad Magray who is also Administrative Judge/Portfolio Judge for District Baramulla today paid a visit to the court complex Sopore where he took stock of court functioning and other infrastructural facilities available in the court.

During the visit, Justice Magray took a comprehensive review of various facilities for litigating public and lawyers. He also took a detailed review of infrastructural facilities wherein he was briefed by Additional District Judge Sopore Aijaz Ahmad Khan about the facilities available there. He briefed the Justice about the lack of accommodation of judges and demanded the construction of a multi story building to address the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrative Judge stressed for ensuring timely and inexpensive disposal of pending cases for litigating public. He also stressed for enhancing endeavours with reference to disposal of cases in line with the mandate of the law and encouraging Alternative Dispute Redressal Mechanism outside routine procedural mechanism by putting in mediation for reconciliation.

Justice Magray instructed all concerned to expedite disposal of pending cases with special emphasis on disposal of cases. He also directed for upgrading infrastructural facilities including land acquisition of 10 kanals adjacent to the court complex, sanitation work in and around the court premises, so that the justice system is strengthened for better service delivery.

“People have faith in the judiciary and the need of the hour is to put in coordinated efforts to strengthen the confidence so that justice is not only done but seen to be done,” said Justice Magray.







