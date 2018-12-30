Justice Kumar visits Court Complex Ganderbal, Kangan

Inaugurates Witness Assistance Centre
Ganderbal, December 29:
Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Portfolio Judge for district Ganderbal today visited the courts at Ganderbal and Kangan.
He was presented a Guard of Honour on his arrival at court complex Ganderbal.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar inaugurated the Witness Assistance Centre in the district court complex Ganderbal.
Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of the Centre, he highlighted the role of the Witness Assistance Centre and the court officers manning the same in providing assistance and comfort to the witnesses attending different courts.
The Nodal Officer of the rank of Section Officer stands designated for replying to the queries and providing the assistance to the witnesses who are being called by the different courts in civil and criminal matters, maybe the Medical Officers, FSL Experts and Police Officers.
While interacting with the judicial officers, Justice Sanjeev Kumar stressed on the timely disposal of the old cases for the advancement of the cause of justice. He urged them for adhering to alternate dispute resolution methods like Lok-Adalats and Mediation for speedy, timely and inexpensive justice. The Judge stressed on maintaining the punctuality and the integrity of the judicial employees.
On the occasion, Bar association Ganderbal interacted with the Justice Sanjeev Kumar and apprised him certain issues including completion of under construction bar chambers and court library. Judge assured them that all the genuine issues will be redressed at an earliest.
Later, Justice Sanjeev Kumar also visited the court complex Kangan and Legal Aid Clinic Manigam. Justice Sanjeev Kumar stressed on the smooth functioning of the Legal Aid Clinics for ensuring First Aid Legal Services in pending matters at gross root level.
Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mehraj-Ud-Din Sofi, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, Joint Registrar Judicial High Court, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, SDM Kangan, Chairman Ganderbal Municipal Committee, Public Prosecutor Ganderbal, Senior Prosecuting Officer Ganderbal, Vice President Bar Association Ganderbal, Secretary Bar Association Ganderbal and District Information Officer Ganderbal were among the officers present on spot.