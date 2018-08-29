Justice Kotwal accorded farewell

Srinagar, Aug 28:
Justice Janak Raj Kotwal today got full court reference on his farewell from J&K, High Court.
The farewell function was attended by Chief Justice of J&K, High Court, Gitta Mittal, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Alok Aradhe, Justice TashiRabastan, Justice M.K. Hanjura, Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Advocate General D.C. Raina, Addl Solicitor General of India, Tahir Shmasi, former Chief Justice, Bilal Nazki, former judges of J&K, High Court, Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan, Principal District Judge Srinagar, officers of Registry and members of BAR.
The farewell proceedings were conducted by Registrar General, Sanjay Dhar, While as Advocate General, D.C. Raina addressed the gathering and highlighted Justice Kotwal's judicial verdicts during his tenure in J&K, High. He also appreciated his dedication in delivering the justice.
In his reply Justice Kotwal, thanked the Advocate General for his kind remarks. He also appreciated the cooperation and commitment of the members of BAR and their support in his time in High Court.