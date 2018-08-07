Justice K M Joseph takes oath as SC judge amid row with GOI

Get - On the Play Store.
Justice K M Joseph, who as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court had set aside the NDA government's decision to impose President's Rule in the state in 2016, was today sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.Justice Joseph, 60, took oath amid a row with the Centre over ...More
Four army men including an officer and two militants were killed in an ongoing operation at Gurez sector of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday morning. An army officer said that army men of 36 RR intercepted a group of infiltrators near Bakhtor area of Gurez along...More
All Kashmir University examinations to be held today will be conducted as per schedule. Public Relations Officer, KU said no examination has been postponedMore
Normal life resumed in Kashmir on Tuesday after remaining crippled for two days in view of the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against petitions seeking scrapping of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court. Educational institutions, shops and ...More
Government forces Tuesday morning launched a massive search operation here in Bagtore area of Gurez following brief exchange of fire along the border. Officails said the troopers across the border exchanged heavy fire in Bagtore area of Gurez.The exchange of fire lasted for ...More
Rains Tuesday lashed parts of Kashmir valley bringing respite to people after three days of hot weather conditions. As per an official in Meteorological Department the central Kashmir is going to witness rain in periodic conditions on today. The roads inside localities at se...More
After a two day suspension of pilgrimage temporarily, fresh batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath Cave Shrine in a convoy of 11 vehicles chanting ‘bam bam bhole’. “The pilgrims left from here to perform pilgrimage ...More
Train service resumed on Tuesday after remaining suspended for two days for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists had called strike on Sunday and Monday against any move to weaken the Article 35 A. The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday after hearing a number o...More
Justice K M Joseph, who as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court had set aside the NDA government's decision to impose President's Rule in the state in 2016, was today sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court.
Justice Joseph, 60, took oath amid a row with the Centre over his seniority being lowered on his elevation.
He was sworn in as the apex court judge in the order of seniority as notified by the Centre, in which his name was placed at number three after justices Indira Banerjee and Vineet Saran.
The issue of elevation of Justice Joseph to the top court had been a bone of contention between the Centre and the Supreme court collegium, which had recommended his name for elevation way back on January 10 along with senior woman advocate Indu Malhotra.
The Centre had returned the recommendation back to the apex court collegium for reconsideration on various grounds, including that he ranked 45th in the overall seniority list of high court judges and there will be over representation of relatively smaller Kerala High Court in the Supreme Court.
It cleared the name of Malhotra, who was sworn as the apex court judge on April 27.
The collegium on May 16 in-principle reiterated the decision to recommend Justice Joseph's name for elevation to the apex court. The recommendation was sent to the government in July and it was accepted.
A fresh row over alleged lowering of seniority of Justice Joseph came to fore when a few Supreme Court judges decided to take up the issue with the CJI in an informal meeting over tea yesterday.
However, highly-placed sources told PTI that nothing much could be done at this stage and the concerns raised by a few apex court judges would be discussed after the three judges are sworn in as per the notification.
Apex court judges including Justice J Chelameswar (since retired), Justice Kurian Joseph and M B Lokur had taken exception in past to Centre's stand to first delay the appointment and then sending it back for reconsideration.
Justice Joseph became a high court judge on October 14, 2004, and he was elevated as a chief justice of a high court on July 31, 2014. He will retire on June 16, 2023 as an apex court judge.
Justice Joseph did his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kochi and New Delhi. He later attended Loyola College in Chennai and Government Law College, Ernakulam.
He enrolled as a lawyer in 1982 in Delhi and started practice, but later in 1983 shifted his practice to Kerala High Court.
Justice Joseph is the son of former Supreme Court judge Justice K K Mathew.
Justice Mathew had served in the apex court from 1971 to 1976.