Justice Gogoi sworn in as CJI

Says no urgent hearing till parameters fixed
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Oct 03:
Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th chief justice of India on Wednesday after which he did some plain-speaking over urgent mentioning of cases in the Supreme Court for hearing, saying they will be disallowed till certain parameters are fixed unless someone is set to be "hanged or evicted".
Gogoi, 63, becomes the first person from the Northeast to reach the top position of the judiciary and will have a tenure of a little over 13 months. He will retire on November 17, 2019.
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's historic Darbar Hall.
Justice Gogoi took the oath in English in the name of god. He succeeds Justice Dipak Misra who retired Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.
Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh and former premier H D Deve Gowda were present at the ceremony.
"I congratulate Justice Ranjan Gogoi on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. His experience, wisdom, insight and legal knowledge will benefit the country greatly. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," Modi tweeted.
Justice Misra had earlier this month recommended Justice Gogoi as his successor in accordance with the established practice of naming the senior-most judge after the CJI for the top post.
Speculation over Justice Gogoi's appointment as the next CJI arose after the court's four most senior judges, including Justice Gogoi, called a press conference on January 11 and criticised Justice Misra on various issues, especially the manner of allocation of cases to certain benches.
After the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Gogoi came to the Supreme Court and presided over the bench along with Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph in Court number 1 which is the CJi's court.
The new CJI began the day at the apex court by telling the lawyers that fresh parameters would be worked out for mentioning the matters for hearing those cases which required hearing on priority and urgent mentioning.
Justice Gogoi said "no urgent mentioning of cases will be allowed" till certain parameters are fixed for it.
"We will work out the parameters then we will see as to how mentioning will be done," he said.
"If somebody is going to be hanged or evicted tomorrow, then we can understand (urgency)", the CJI added.