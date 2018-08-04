Justice Gita Mittal becomes first woman Chief Justice of J&K High Court

AgenciesNew Delhi
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has got its first woman chief justice. Justice Gita Mittal, the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of J&K High Court.
The government issued the notification in this regard on Friday. Along with the appointment of the Chief Justice, the High Court has
also got two judges, including a woman.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday issued warrants appointing
advocate Sindhu Sharma and former district and sessions judge Rashid
Ali Dar to the bench. Sindhu Sharma was working as Assistant Solicitor
General of India in the High Court’s Jammu wing and was the first
woman advocate to be appointed to the office.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 95 of the Constitution
of Jammu and Kashmir, the President is pleased to appoint Sindhu
Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar to be judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High
Court in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they
assume charge of their respective offices," a notification issued by
the Union Law Ministry said.
The notification for the appointment of justice Mittal was also issued
on Friday. "In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 95 of the
Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the President is pleased to appoint
Kumari Justice Gita Mittal, judge of the Delhi High Court, to be the
Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with effect from the
date she assumes charge of her office."
An alumna of Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Justice Mittal began
practicing in 1981. She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the
Delhi High Court in July 2004, and was confirmed in February 2006.