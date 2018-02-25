Justice for Asifa: Protestors seek capital punishment to culprits

GMC, SKIMS MC students take out protest rallies
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Scores of students from Government Medical College on Saturday staged a protest against the brutal rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa in Kathua.
Students took a protest march from Medical College premises to (Out Patient Department) OPD of the JVC Hospital Bemina.
They were raising slogans against the culprits and were demanding death sentence to the culprits involved in the shameful act.
The students were demanding immediate action against those involved in the heinous crime.
Mohammad Amir a medical student said that such an incident was beyond condemnation.
In our neighbouring country rapists are hanged but it is shameful here rapists are shielded by some people, Amir said.
“The incident had shaken the overall conscious of the society and that people from every corner of J&K, Amir said.
He said some groups are having vested interests are trying to polarize the Hindu votes.
“There are trying to shield the rapist and murderer by hoisting the tri-color flag to take mileage in the upcoming elections,” he said.
Another student Nusrat Jan said that we have gathered here to tell everyone that Asifa had died but not our conscience.
“We will speak for her until she gets justice and we are not going to stop here, She said.
“We are with the family of Asifa in their hours of grief and will continue demand justice for her,” said another student Zahida.
It is pertinent to mention that on Jan 17, 8-year girl Asifa of Kota village was found dead near the jungles at Rasana village of Hiranagar in Kathua.
After that, the special investigation team (SIT) of CB arrested a special police officer (SPO) Deepak Khujuria and Surinder Verma after SIT got“clinching evidence about their alleged involvement in the case.”
The case, however, took a political turn when members of the right-wing Hindu Ekta Manch and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a rally to demand Khajuria’s release.
However, the case has been handed over to crime on 23 January for further investigation.
Meanwhile scores of undergraduate student at SKIMS Medical College Bemina took out a protest rally in the campus and demanded capital punishment to the culprits of an 8-year -old Kathua girl who was raped and murdered earlier. The protesting students including girls were carrying placards and banners in sympathy with the family of the victim girl. They appealed the government to expedite the investigations so that such incidents would be repeated again.
Seeking justice for the nomadic girl, the mutilated body of whom was found on January 17, a week after she went missing from Rasana village the students marched in the lanes and by-lanes of the medical college.
“We have gathered here in sympathy with the family of the girl. It is a heinous crime and the accused should be hanged publicly,” they demanded.
They expressed strong resentment against the rallies which were held in Kathua in support of the accused in the case.
“Government should take action against those who organized rally shielding accused. It is unfortunate see people openly supporting the culprits,” they said.
The crime branch arrested three people in connection with the case.
“We are hopeful that Crime Branch will take this case to a conclusion without succumbing to pressure from anyone,” they said.
