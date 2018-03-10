Justice for Asifa: CB looking for mastermind of crime

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Mar 09:
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch (CB) is looking for a suspect, whom it believes is the mastermind of the abduction, rape and murder of eight-year-old nomad girl Asifa in Kathua.
Reliable sources told Rising Kashmir that a suspect, believed to be the mastermind behind the crime, has figured in the ongoing investigation by CB.
They said the suspect, who investigators believe was behind the planning of this brutal crime, was being tracked by CB. “A massive manhunt has been launched to track him down”.
Sources said the crime, which triggered massive outrage across J&K, was planned some five days before the abduction of victim on January 10.
On January 10, Asifa of village Rasana in Kathua was kidnapped near her home and body was recovered near her home a week later.
The Crime Branch probing the brutal rape and murder has so far arrested six people including a juvenile, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Verma, Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, who was posted at Hiranagar police station and investigative officer of the case, and constable Tilak Raj.
“Datta and Raj were detained after it was prima facie established that Raj had destroyed evidence. He had washed clothes of the victim that were soaked in blood and mud before sending them for forensic examination,” sources said.
The girl was raped and strangulated using a cloth. The cloth was seized but nothing was done to preserve the evidences which were collected from the crime scene.”
Sources said there were no multiple keys of the accommodation, where she was kept before being killed.
The only key is said be to be in the possession of its custodian, they said.
Sources said CB investigations have revealed that the victim was drugged before being raped and murdered by her abductors and the drugs were bought by the arrested SPO Deepak Khajuria from a chemist.
They said the Crime Branch has received some FSL reports and some others are still awaited.
javid@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)