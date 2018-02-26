Justice for Ashifa: Anantnag Traders protest, demand justice

Get - On the Play Store.
More than 100 girls are missing after suspected Boko Haram militants attacked their school in northeastern Nigeria. The country's Ministry for Informationon Sundayinformed that 110 girls have been missing after the raid on the Government Girls Science Technical College in D...More
Former First lady Michelle Obamaon Mondaysaid she cannot wait to soon share her first memoir BECOMING, which is a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling. According to the wife of former President Barack Obama, writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experie...More
At least 16 Turkish women were sentenced to death by an Iraqi court for joining the Islamic State militant group, a judiciary spokesman saidon Sunday. Iraq is conducting trials of hundreds of foreign women detained with hundreds of their children for supporting or joining t...More
China's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ma Mingqiang, who is known for boosting his country's ties with Dhaka, left without paying farewell calls on President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Dhaka Tribune quoted a government official as saying that a Chinese env...More
Jordan's King Abdullah II will be delivering a special address on "Islamic Heritage & promoting understanding" at Vigyan Bhawan during his visit to India. King Abdullah II, who will be visiting India for the second time fromFebruary 27 to March 1, will lead a large busin...More
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2018: No school can hold the admit cards, strict warning released by CBSE to schools CBSE Board exam 2018 scheduled to begin from 5 March and all the students are busy in preparing for their board exams. Just before the commencement of the examina...More
At least four people have been killed and four others were injured in a blast at a shop in United Kingdom's Leicesteron Monday. According to the Telegraph, Leicestershire Police declared the explosion a "major incident" as emergency responders, including six fire engines, ru...More
In what is being suspected as a case of a suicide pact, a young married couple was found dead on Sunday in a flat in Delhi's Govindpuri area. The dead couple has been identified as Arpita Bagga, 28-year-old, and her husband, Mohit Bagga, 30-year-old. Arpita, who hailed from ...More
An FIR was lodged against BJP leader Manoj Baitha for the death of nine school children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday. The parents of the killed children demanded his arrest. "We have registered an FIR against Baitha on Sunday on the basis of a compl...More
State owned telecom firm BSNL on Monday signed a pact with Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia to roll out 4G services in 10 telecom circles covering western and southern regions in India. “We are really proud to have technology partner like Nokia with whom we are working...More
A formerhizbulmujahideen militant was killed and a policeman sustained splinter injuries in a grenade blast at a police station in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama districton Monday. Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range Swayam PrakashPani,said that as per pre...More
A civilian was injured in clashes with the security forces during protests following a brief gunfight in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Monday. The civilian identified as Riyaz Ahmad was injured in the clashes that broke out in Hajan area where a brief exchange of gunfi...More
Traders Association Anantnag holds a sit in protest demanding justice for seven year old rape and murder victim Ashifa. The sit in protest was held in Lal Chowk area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Asifa, a girl belonging to Gujjar community was rapedand murdered, all...More
The search operation to trace out three missing persons resumed on the 3rddayon Mondayin Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Three persons who had gone for hunting along with two other persons came under a snow avalanche at Lashkote- the top forest area of ...More
Syrian government forces defied a new U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire Sunday by launching a ground offensive, sustaining their airstrikes and allegedly dropping at least one bomb laden with chlorine against a rebel-held enclave outside Damascus. Res...More
The UN Security Council's ceasefire decision in Syria would not have impact on Turkey's ongoing military operation in Afrin, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has said. "When we look at the UN Security Council resolution, we see that fight against terror organizatio...More
More than 100 girls are missing after suspected Boko Haram militants attacked their school in northeastern Nigeria. The country's Ministry for Informationon Sundayinformed that 110 girls have been missing after the raid on the Government Girls Science Technical College in D...More
Former First lady Michelle Obamaon Mondaysaid she cannot wait to soon share her first memoir BECOMING, which is a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling. According to the wife of former President Barack Obama, writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experie...More
At least 16 Turkish women were sentenced to death by an Iraqi court for joining the Islamic State militant group, a judiciary spokesman saidon Sunday. Iraq is conducting trials of hundreds of foreign women detained with hundreds of their children for supporting or joining t...More
China's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ma Mingqiang, who is known for boosting his country's ties with Dhaka, left without paying farewell calls on President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Dhaka Tribune quoted a government official as saying that a Chinese env...More
Jordan's King Abdullah II will be delivering a special address on "Islamic Heritage & promoting understanding" at Vigyan Bhawan during his visit to India. King Abdullah II, who will be visiting India for the second time fromFebruary 27 to March 1, will lead a large busin...More
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2018: No school can hold the admit cards, strict warning released by CBSE to schools CBSE Board exam 2018 scheduled to begin from 5 March and all the students are busy in preparing for their board exams. Just before the commencement of the examina...More
At least four people have been killed and four others were injured in a blast at a shop in United Kingdom's Leicesteron Monday. According to the Telegraph, Leicestershire Police declared the explosion a "major incident" as emergency responders, including six fire engines, ru...More
In what is being suspected as a case of a suicide pact, a young married couple was found dead on Sunday in a flat in Delhi's Govindpuri area. The dead couple has been identified as Arpita Bagga, 28-year-old, and her husband, Mohit Bagga, 30-year-old. Arpita, who hailed from ...More
An FIR was lodged against BJP leader Manoj Baitha for the death of nine school children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday. The parents of the killed children demanded his arrest. "We have registered an FIR against Baitha on Sunday on the basis of a compl...More
State owned telecom firm BSNL on Monday signed a pact with Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia to roll out 4G services in 10 telecom circles covering western and southern regions in India. “We are really proud to have technology partner like Nokia with whom we are working...More
A formerhizbulmujahideen militant was killed and a policeman sustained splinter injuries in a grenade blast at a police station in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama districton Monday. Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range Swayam PrakashPani,said that as per pre...More
A civilian was injured in clashes with the security forces during protests following a brief gunfight in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Monday. The civilian identified as Riyaz Ahmad was injured in the clashes that broke out in Hajan area where a brief exchange of gunfi...More
Traders Association Anantnag holds a sit in protest demanding justice for seven year old rape and murder victim Ashifa. The sit in protest was held in Lal Chowk area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Asifa, a girl belonging to Gujjar community was rapedand murdered, all...More
The search operation to trace out three missing persons resumed on the 3rddayon Mondayin Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Three persons who had gone for hunting along with two other persons came under a snow avalanche at Lashkote- the top forest area of ...More
Syrian government forces defied a new U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire Sunday by launching a ground offensive, sustaining their airstrikes and allegedly dropping at least one bomb laden with chlorine against a rebel-held enclave outside Damascus. Res...More
The UN Security Council's ceasefire decision in Syria would not have impact on Turkey's ongoing military operation in Afrin, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has said. "When we look at the UN Security Council resolution, we see that fight against terror organizatio...More
0 Comment(s)