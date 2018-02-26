About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Justice for Ashifa: Anantnag Traders protest, demand justice

Published at February 26, 2018 12:59 PM 0Comment(s)1893views


Shafat Mir

Anantnag
Traders Association Anantnag holds a sit in protest demanding justice for seven year old rape and murder victim Ashifa. 
The sit in protest was held in Lal Chowk area of South Kashmir's  Anantnag district.
 
Asifa, a girl belonging to Gujjar community was raped and murdered, allegedly in Kathua district area of Jammu region.
 
More details awaited...
