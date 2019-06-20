Justice demands fair and speedy trial

June 20, 2019 | Mohd Imran Pandith

Law to be just and fair has to be devoid of flaw and has to keep the promise to do justice and it cannot stay frightened and sit dispassionately

Judiciary occupies an important place in our government system and enjoys immense public confidence. It is a commonly heard remark that judiciary is our last hope. This shows the general difference to the institution of judiciary, as it is manned by persons who are devoted to the cause of justice. The Court of law is a ‘Temple of Justice’ where people go with the hope and belief that justice will be done to them. The end of the law is to render justice. For the enforcement of rights of citizens and remedies thereto in case of violation thereof, courts have been established at all level in the country for performing the function of protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty. Both the parties are given the opportunity to present their case, which includes evidences, witnesses on the basis of which the case is decided.

Law to be just and fair has to be devoid of flaw and has to keep the promise to do justice and it cannot stay frightened and sit dispassionately. Justice consists of restoring or maintaining a proper balance as justice deals with maintaining a proper balance, any case that might result in unfair advantage or disadvantage is a concern of justice. This shows that justice in criminal administration will follow the principles of natural justice. It means the trial should be fair, just and equitable, which is the expectation of the parties that the fair trial is provided. The term fair trial ‘covers in its ambit ―a fair judiciary, which is competent and impartial; a fair prosecution, which brings all the important points into the notice of the Court and an atmosphere in which proceeding can be conducted calmly. Right to a fair trial is a concept which is essentially embodied under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The Supreme Court in the case of Rattiaram v. State of Madhya Pradesh observed that the fair trial is the heart of criminal jurisprudence. A fair trial is a fundamental right which flows from article 21 of the Constitution. Denial of the fair trial is the denial of human rights and violative of article 14 of the constitution.

One of the most crucial aspects of the dispensation of justice is of time. If a case is not decided within the right time, or if too much time is taken in deciding it, justice cannot be said to have been done. Nothing annoys more in the human heart than a brooding sense of injustice. Illness we can put up with, but injustice makes us want to pull things down. When only the rich can enjoy the law, as a doubtful luxury, and the poor, who need it most, cannot have it because its expense puts it beyond their reach, the threat to the continued existence of free democracy is not imaginary but very real, because democracy's very life depends upon making the machinery of justice so effective that every citizen shall believe in an benefit by its impartiality and fairness.

Justice is constant and perpetual. It is trite law, nevertheless fundamental, that the prisoner‘s attention should be drawn to every inculpatory material so as to enable him to explain it. This is the basic fairness of a criminal trial and failures in this area may gravely imperil the validity of the trial itself, if consequential miscarriage of justice has flowed. The function of judiciary is limited not only to adjudication of a case but also to the interpretation of law and judicial precedents. In 1950s, fair and speedy trial has been declared by the Court to be protected. However, in 1970s the landmark judgments were delivered which have changed the course of the river. In Maneka Gandhi case and Hussain Ara Khatoon cases, fair trial and speedy trial has been declared as a fundamental right under Article 21 of constitution of India.

All this is reflected from the verdict of Asifa case as well, where not only the fair trial was conducted on the part of the judiciary but also the speedy justice had been delivered to the victim’s family and becomes a set example for speedy justice delivery system which must be followed in other cases as well so that the faith of the common masses sustains with judiciary.

(Author is Practicing Lawyer at High Court of Delhi)

imranabshir285@gmail.com