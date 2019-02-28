Justice Bindal administers Oath to 150 newly enrolled advocates

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 27:
J&K State Judicial Academy on Wednesday organized Oath Taking Ceremony for the advocates granted absolute licenses to practice law.
As per an official, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chairman Governing Committee of State Judicial Academy administered Oath and distributed absolute licences among 150 newly enrolled advocates hailing from different districts of Jammu province.
Advocates took Oath to uphold the Constitutional values and rule of law and to work for enhancing the excellence of profession and of judicial institutions.
Principal District Judge Jammu Vinod Chatterji Koul, President J&K High Court Bar Association B.S. Salathia, Officers of the High Court registry along with office bearers and senior members of the bar participated in the programme.
Director State Judicial Academy Rajeev Gupta conducted the proceedings and on culmination thanked the dignitaries and newly enrolled advocates for their participation.
After administering Oath to the advocates, Justice Rajesh Bindal advised the newly enrolled advocates to work with honesty and dedication to enhance the dignity of profession.
Justice Bindal urged the newly enrolled advocates to gain professional excellence to succeed in the profession. They were advised to learn Information technology advances in the field of law and stay updated with the knowledge of law.
He impressed that in the initial stage of the career lawyers have to strive hard to gain knowledge and experience. He said that in the process they have to engage more with seniors who have attained high status in the profession adding that respect to the seniors and colleagues is imperative for experiential learning.
He stressed that they are required not just to work for the client with full dedication but also owe certain duty towards the court, law and the society.
Asking lawyers to take inspiration from the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, Justice Bindal said he worked for the community while practicing law in South Africa and then led India in freedom struggle, the official added.