Jurist hosts ‘Treasure Trove’ exhibition in Gulmarg

Srinagar:

For art lovers, it was literally a treasure trove at the hill resort of Gulmarg as prominent jurist and artist, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir hosted a solo exhibition in the snow clad meadows in north Kashmir.
Titled “Treasure Trove”, it was the first such solo art exhibition where the paintings made by Alnasir were showcased for visitors as a part of the New Year celebrations.
Scores of visitors, mainly tourists, thronged the exhibition.
Apart from being a magistrate, Alnasir is a globally known artist and a photographer, whose artworks have made it to several exhibitions world over.

