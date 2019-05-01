Junior pharmacist posts referred mistakenly: DHSK says after 6 years

May 01, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

After six years, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has come up with shocking revelation—saying that the junior pharmacist posts referred to the government in 2013—had been done “mistakenly.”

In February 2013, 43 district cadre posts of junior pharmacists were referred to Service Selection Board (SSB) through Administrative Department under fast-track recruitment for government departments.

The posts were advertised in 2015 for four districts–Shopian, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Baramulla—but their appointment orders are withheld despite passing computer based test (CBT) in December 2017.

“It was a fast-track process. The health department had said that they would issue orders within three months but one year has passed, we are waiting for our appointment,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a selected candidates of Baramulla.

The candidates had been kept at abeyance. They had been moving from pillar to post for their appointment orders but nothing has been done so far leaving them angry.

However, in January this year, DHSK sent a communication to the Health and Medical Education Department stating that the posts were referred to the Administrative Department “erroneously” for selection through the competent authority.

“However the same was brought to the notice of the Administrative Department, in January. This Directorate is not in a position to issue formal appointment orders in favour of 43 junior pharmacists,” reads the communication.

DHSK had stated that no physical vacancy exists in the department besides there is already a surplus staff of Junior Pharmacists as per the document.

The aggrieved candidates questioned the reply by DHSK to the states health department saying “how the posts were advertised before four years.”

They accused the health department of putting their career. Seeking probe the selected candidates said many of them have either crossed the age bar of or are at the verge of crossing it in the near future.

Despite repeated attempts, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma was not available for comments. mansoorper@risingkashmir.com.