Junaid Mattu BJP-owned Mayor: Congress

Srinagar:
Rejecting the claims of Peoples Conference (PC) led by Sajjad Gani Lone that they have won the Mayor post of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday said “Janaid Mattu is BJP owned Mayor and not backed by PC.”
“PC had only 4 Corporator in Srinagar Municipal Corporation,”
The J&K Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir while reacting to the Election of Mayor and Dy. Mayor in SMC, Srinagar has said that BJP used both State and Centre Govt to ensure that Janaid Mattu wins Mayor elections, even the Governor has hinted about the Mayor face in SMC, besides the new Municipal Amendment laws 2018, which was introduced without being debated was enforced to encourage horse-trading for the post of Mayor, Mir said.
Mir while commenting on the Election of Junaid Mattu as Mayor said that PC cannot claim to have it’s won Mayor Election in the Corporation, for the fact, it has only 4 Members in the Corporation, who cannot elect Mayor at their own, the matter of the fact is that Janaid Mattu is BJP owned Mayor with the blessing of Nagpur, one cannot deny that Mattu is BJP Mayor not of PC, JKPCC President said.
Mir said BJP used money power and official machinery to woo the Corporators to ensure that Mattu becomes Mayor of Srinagar, as that, he was not a PC Candidate, but BJP owned Candidate. Even the Rajbhavan was used to get the Mattu elected as Mayor, besides the subsequent visit of Home Minister Raj Nath Singh and Ram Madhav was part of the game.
The recent visit of Home Minister to valley was another maneuver of Centre Govt to gear up the Official Machinery and State Administration to take reigns of Srinagar Municipal Corporation through Mattu while having used both money power and official machinery to win the Mayor elections.
He also said the recent visit of Home Minister was a ploy to gear up the State Administration to ensure that their candidate (Mattu) had smooth sailing in the Elections, he cautioned that BJP RSS will continue to remain hell bent upon to erode the authority of democratic institution like they have done in SMC Srinagar and elsewhere in the Country. It is the responsibility of every secular and right thinking person to rise to the occasion to defeat the conspiracies and politics of exploitation on the part of BJP RSS, Mir said.