Junaid Mattoo resigns from NC

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sept 25:
In a major jolt to the National Conference’s election boycott decision the party’s chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattoo Tuesday resigned from the party citing disagreement on the party’s boycott of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat elections.
Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter Mattoo wrote, “Based on my humble disagreement with the party’s decision to boycott the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls, I have just sent my resignation from the party to the JKNC General Secretary.”
Mattoo added that he strongly believes that leaving the grassroots democratic institutions open to “misrepresentation” would inflict serious harm on the State and also “wreak havoc” with the social fabric and cultural legacy.
He said he will announce his candidature for the ULB elections from Srinagar on Wednesday. “I remain committed to serving my people and helping the city I grew up in meeting the challenges it’s faced with. I won't be addressing the media or taking any questions today,” he said.
Mattoo’s decision came hours after the NC President Farooq Abdullah was taking the meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the party for the second consecutive day.
As per sources in the party, some party leaders have been racking up the issue of loss of space to the party electorally in Chenab valley and Pir Panjal areas in the Panchayat elections as the party has boycotted the polls.
However, to quell the dissent, the party President Monday had told the CWC members that the boycott decision was in the interest of the party. Meanwhile, the National Conference has accepted Mattoo’s resignation.
“JKNC is pleased to accept the resignation of Junaid Azim Mattoo from the basic membership of the party,” the National Conference statement read.
As per reports, Junaid Azim Mattoo is in talks with rebel PDP lawmakers headed by MLA Pattan Imran Reza Ansari.
