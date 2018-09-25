Junaid Matoo resigns from NC, to contest civic polls

Yawar HussainSrinagar
National Conference chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattoo has resigned from the party citing disagreement with the party on boycotting of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat elections.
“Based on my humble disagreement with the party’s decision to boycott the upcoming ULB and Panchayat polls, I have just sent my resignation from the party to the JKNC General Secretary,” Mattoo wrote on his official Twitter handle.
Mattoo said he strongly believes that leaving the grassroots democratic institutions open to misrepresentation would inflict serious harm on the State and also wreak havoc with the social fabric and cultural legacy.
He said he will announce his candidature for the ULB elections from Srinagar tomorrow.
“I remain committed to serving my people and helping the city I grew up in meeting the challenges it’s faced with. I won't be addressing the media or taking any questions today,” he said.