Jumatul Vida observed with religious fervour in JK

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jumatul Vida (the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan), was observed across Jammu and Kashmir with reverence, devotion and religious fervour.

Lakhs of people joined prayers in mosques, Khankahs and shrines across the State on ‘Jamut-ul-Vida.

The largest congregation of devotees was witnessed at historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar, where thousands of people offer the Friday prayers.

At Jamia Masjid, the Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq delivered the Friday sermon, throwing light on the importance of Jumat-ul-Vida.

The second biggest gathering was seen at Dargah Hazratbal, where several top government officials also joined the congregational prayers.

The congregational prayers were also held at all mosques and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith, Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla, and different Imambaras.

In south Kashmir, people in large numbers offered Jumat-ul-Vida congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahlihadith, Bait-ul-Muqaram and Rehat-Ded Masjid in Islamabad (Anantnag) town. Congregational prayers were also offered in Ziarat-e-Sharief Khiram Kabamarg; Kund, Aishmuqam and Bijbehara areas of the district.

In Kulgam, the biggest prayer gathering was seen in Jamia Masjid. Large congregational prayer gathering was also witnessed in Khankah Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian and Jamia Masjid Pulwama.

Thousands of Muslims also offered Jumat-ul-Vida prayers in all other districts of the state.

The Jumat-ul-Vida was observed as Youm-e-Kashmir and Youm-e-Quds in the state.

Special prayers were offered for people of Kashmir and Palestine.