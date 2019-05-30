‘Juma-tul-Vida will be observed as Youm-e-Qudus, Youm-e-Kashmir’

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As a convention, Hurriyat Conference (M) has announced that Juma-tul-Vida (last Friday of Ramadan) will be observed as Youm-e-Qudus and Youm-e-Kashmir—urging imams and khateebs to raise their voice for the peaceful settlement of the world’s two oldest and lingering disputes—Palestine and Kashmir on this day and to press on the international community to play its role towards solution of these disputes.

Hurriyat spokesperson said that “that on the occasion of Youm-e-Qudus and Youm-e-Kashmir, a resolution framed by the Joint Resistance Leadership will be passed in all the masjids, shrines, and Imam Baras of Kashmir so that a fresh message is conveyed to the international community about the need to address the Kashmir dispute in accordance to the will and aspirations of its people as well as call for an end nature of atrocities being inflicted on the peace-loving people of Kashmir that includes worst form of human rights violations , continuous detention of resistance leaders and activists since past many years, and the prolonged detention of hundreds of youth in various jails in and outside the State and the ultimate use of military might crush the genuine struggle in Kashmir.”

The message for the international community in a bid to wake up their conscience on this occasion will also be for seeking the freedom of Baitul-Maqadas (Qibla-e-Awal) and to end the atrocities being committed on the people of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat spokesman strongly denounced the use of brute force including live bullets and lethal pellets on the peaceful protestors at Muhammadpura, Kulgam, where more than 70 youth sustained injuries many of them hit by pellets in eyes with many battling for life and termed the forces’ action against the protestors as ultimate repression, inhuman and highly undemocratic act that deserves all condemnation.

“It was because of the unbridled powers given to the government forces that they resorted to indiscriminate use of pellets and live bullets on protestors knowing that they won’t be held accountable,” he alleged.

The Hurriyat while recalling the gruesome alleged double rape and murder of Asiya and Neolofar of Shopian that took place in May 2009, expressed dismay that even after a decade, the culprits involved in the act continue to remain scot-free as justice continues to be a causality, while as the families of victims were denied any compensation or relief by all the successive regimes.



