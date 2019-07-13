July 13 martyrs laid down lives for justice: Rasheed

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reiterating that the purpose for which martyrs of 13 July 1931 laid down their lives will always remain a dream till Kashmir issue is resolved on basis of justice and in its historic perspective, AIP President, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed has asked main stream political parties to give up hypocrisy.

In a statement issued here, Rasheed said “Isn’t it unfortunate that though India did not figured as a union on 13 July 1931 and Pakistan’s name did not exist even on papers but Jammu and Kashmir was a sovereign state, not directly controlled by British. However as of now Kashmiris are trapped between the animosity of India and Pakistan and their identity, respect, dignity and honor are facing existential crises. Those who sacrificed their lives, gave their blood for a better future of their generations but the fact is that Kashmiris have seen nothing changing, except getting rid of autocratic rule of Maharaja but finding themselves in a more humiliating and miserable situation at the hands of so called democratically elected governments from 1947 till date. The martyrs of 13 July had not laid down their lives for barricades, sieges and bulldozing all rights of people of Jammu & Kashmir at the hands of controlled democracy”. While Maharaja had suppressed the voices of masses without taking direction from anyone , those claiming Kashmiris to be part of largest democracy of the world are doing worst with the citizens of the state just on the directions of New Delhi. He said “Let us be honest in confessing that the real legal heirs of martyrs of 1931 are those languished in jails, facing atrocities every day and pro resistance leaders who have been caged by the state”. Er. Rasheed appealed New Delhi not to forget that hearts are not won by keeping guns on the heads but reconciliation is only possible if the fundamental rights of Kashmiris are restored and Jammu & Kashmir is made India’s integral part through a free and fair plebiscite, as promised by New Delhi itself from time to time.