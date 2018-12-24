About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Judo Association receives Rahil, Shafkat at airport

Srinagar:

J&K Judo Association honored State’s commonwealth medalist Rahil Shafi and his coach Shafkat Shafi at Shiekh-ul-Aalam International Airport Srinagar. Rahil Shafi came back from NIS after Ist semester examination.
Commonwealth Judo Championship was held from 5 November to 11 November 2018 where more than 17 countries participated.
Rahil won bronze in 81kgs weight category
J&K Judo Association officials Gowher Khan and Abdul Haneed Khan hailed the medalists for their achievements.
The officials accompanied the duo to their homes where parents and other family members also warm welcomed them.
