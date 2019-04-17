Judicious use of drugs

April 17, 2019 |

Before the Drug Policy was announced and later on enforced in the state, there were numerous debates in which some important concerns were discussed threadbare. At least two concerns grabbed the attention of health care experts in the state, which also found some mention in the policy. One of these concerns was to ensure supply and administration of quality drugs and medicines. The other concern was regarding the use and availability of certain types of drugs that are prone to be abused. Recently, several bodies as well as individual health experts have flagged the concern of self-medication and the potential harm they can cause. At least two problems seem to arise from the rampant use of drugs and medicines. One is that overuse of certain drugs are said to cause severe health problems including the fatal organs failure. There are many drugs like pain killers that are easily available over the counters and often stocked by large number of people at their homes. For even minor aches or physical discomforts people tend to swallow down these pills without caring for the side or long term effects. After years of consumption, in some of them signs of health related problems begin to show. This is what medical practitioners opine, as one of the reasons people start catching up some notorious diseases, at times suddenly and without warning, and nowadays from an early age. In the list of prescription drugs with scheduled warnings, there are many that are taken by the people with least regard to either the prescription itself or the advice of the doctor. The state has a drug policy and authorities claim it is workable and in force, but in many ways it is as good as non-existent. The drug control authorities for years now have failed to stop the trend of self- medication and unchecked sale and supply of the medicine, without prescription or other material. Doctors say that number of cases of diseases like Chronic Kidney Disease and liver damage, which is affecting more and more people as years pass, is increasing because of the problem of self-medication and easy availability of certain drugs whose rampant use factors in related health issues. Self-medication or overuse of drugs is also dangerous in the case of antibiotics as it lowers down immunity level by making the bugs (bacteria) resistant. While the state drug policy needs an institution or authority that can make a change on ground, people also need to be informed about the harmful effects of drugs and medicines in addition to their appropriate use.