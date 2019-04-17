About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 17, 2019 |

Judicious use of drugs

Before the Drug Policy was announced and later on enforced in the state, there were numerous debates in which some important concerns were discussed threadbare. At least two concerns grabbed the attention of health care experts in the state, which also found some mention in the policy. One of these concerns was to ensure supply and administration of quality drugs and medicines. The other concern was regarding the use and availability of certain types of drugs that are prone to be abused. Recently, several bodies as well as individual health experts have flagged the concern of self-medication and the potential harm they can cause. At least two problems seem to arise from the rampant use of drugs and medicines. One is that overuse of certain drugs are said to cause severe health problems including the fatal organs failure. There are many drugs like pain killers that are easily available over the counters and often stocked by large number of people at their homes. For even minor aches or physical discomforts people tend to swallow down these pills without caring for the side or long term effects. After years of consumption, in some of them signs of health related problems begin to show. This is what medical practitioners opine, as one of the reasons people start catching up some notorious diseases, at times suddenly and without warning, and nowadays from an early age. In the list of prescription drugs with scheduled warnings, there are many that are taken by the people with least regard to either the prescription itself or the advice of the doctor. The state has a drug policy and authorities claim it is workable and in force, but in many ways it is as good as non-existent. The drug control authorities for years now have failed to stop the trend of self- medication and unchecked sale and supply of the medicine, without prescription or other material. Doctors say that number of cases of diseases like Chronic Kidney Disease and liver damage, which is affecting more and more people as years pass, is increasing because of the problem of self-medication and easy availability of certain drugs whose rampant use factors in related health issues. Self-medication or overuse of drugs is also dangerous in the case of antibiotics as it lowers down immunity level by making the bugs (bacteria) resistant. While the state drug policy needs an institution or authority that can make a change on ground, people also need to be informed about the harmful effects of drugs and medicines in addition to their appropriate use.         

 

Latest News

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

Apr 16 | Agencies
Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Hurriyat(G) calls for shutdown on April 18 in poll bound areas

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM Modi

PM Modi's lies, deceit can't save BJP's sinking ship: Ghulam Nabi Azad ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Cross-LoC trade along Poonch-Rawalakot resumes after two weeks

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

NIA summons Kashmir trade leader for questioning

Apr 16 | Javid Ahmad
Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Pak set to sign USD 6-8 billion bailout deal with IMF: Finance Ministe ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Omar bats for harsher measures by poll panel against leaders making ha ...

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Decomposed body found in septic tank at SMHS hospital

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Notification for Phase 6 of LS polls issued

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Pak, India officials hold technical meeting on Kartarpur corridor

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Don

Don't turn Central Jail into another Guantanamo: Families of prisoners

Apr 16 | Irfan Yatoo
ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

ANC supports NC in Kashmir, Congress in Jammu

Apr 16 | Agencies
Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Boy hit by army vehicle in Poonch, dies

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Grenade lobbed towards NC leader

Grenade lobbed towards NC leader's house in Tral, no loss

Apr 16 | Javid Sofi
Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Novel device creates electricity from snowfall

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won

Ensure PDP, NC, NCP won't be part of NDA: Sena to Modi

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
UNSC condemns Taliban

UNSC condemns Taliban's spring offensive announcement

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking entry of Muslim women into mosques

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Handwara youth booked under PSA, shifted to Kotbhalwal jail

Apr 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmiri student

Kashmiri student's body, who died in Bangladesh, reaches Anantnag

Apr 16 | PTI
Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Day curfew lifted in Kishtwar

Apr 16 | Press Trust of India
Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Fire ravages Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, spire collapses

Apr 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 17, 2019 |

Judicious use of drugs

              

Before the Drug Policy was announced and later on enforced in the state, there were numerous debates in which some important concerns were discussed threadbare. At least two concerns grabbed the attention of health care experts in the state, which also found some mention in the policy. One of these concerns was to ensure supply and administration of quality drugs and medicines. The other concern was regarding the use and availability of certain types of drugs that are prone to be abused. Recently, several bodies as well as individual health experts have flagged the concern of self-medication and the potential harm they can cause. At least two problems seem to arise from the rampant use of drugs and medicines. One is that overuse of certain drugs are said to cause severe health problems including the fatal organs failure. There are many drugs like pain killers that are easily available over the counters and often stocked by large number of people at their homes. For even minor aches or physical discomforts people tend to swallow down these pills without caring for the side or long term effects. After years of consumption, in some of them signs of health related problems begin to show. This is what medical practitioners opine, as one of the reasons people start catching up some notorious diseases, at times suddenly and without warning, and nowadays from an early age. In the list of prescription drugs with scheduled warnings, there are many that are taken by the people with least regard to either the prescription itself or the advice of the doctor. The state has a drug policy and authorities claim it is workable and in force, but in many ways it is as good as non-existent. The drug control authorities for years now have failed to stop the trend of self- medication and unchecked sale and supply of the medicine, without prescription or other material. Doctors say that number of cases of diseases like Chronic Kidney Disease and liver damage, which is affecting more and more people as years pass, is increasing because of the problem of self-medication and easy availability of certain drugs whose rampant use factors in related health issues. Self-medication or overuse of drugs is also dangerous in the case of antibiotics as it lowers down immunity level by making the bugs (bacteria) resistant. While the state drug policy needs an institution or authority that can make a change on ground, people also need to be informed about the harmful effects of drugs and medicines in addition to their appropriate use.         

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;