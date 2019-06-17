﻿Judiciary wants welfare initiatives, better environment for senior citizens

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Holds training-cum-capacity building program on empowerment of elderly

Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Judge Jammu and Kashmir High Court today said that Judiciary is committed to protect the rights and welfare of the senior citizens, for which serious efforts will be made to create a better atmosphere in the society for these special people. The initiative for setting up of Ahatay Waqar was one of the steps taken in this direction.

Justice Gupta was speaking on a one-day training and capacity building Program on “Empowering the Senior Citizens” through Universal access to legal and social justice. The event was organized by J&K State Legal Services Authority with the technical support from RRTC, Anugraha, Delhi.

Justice Gupta said that Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal has been personally monitoring senior citizen friendly initiatives in the State and has guided the judiciary to set up Ahata Waqar, which is to institutionalize efforts for the benefits of the elderly population.

“The week-long campaign aims to sensitize the population in all districts of the state regarding rights of senior citizens show the seriousness of judiciary regarding the issue. We want that every youngster in the state should be aware of the rights of senior citizens and also respect elderly people to avoid any abuse,” said Gupta.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik presented the vote of thanks and hailed efforts of everybody who organized and participated in the week-long campaign—Ageing with Dignity.

“This sensitization program is a new beginning to acknowledge the sacrifices of the elderly population and our duties towards them. Senior citizens don’t only need financial help but emotional support like a newborn baby. They need to be empowered through legal and social support. Some of the skilled senior citizens could be encouraged to pursue their skills,” said Malik.

Dr Abha Chowdhary, Resource Person from New Delhi congratulated J&K State Legal Service Authority for organizing the campaign in all districts and sensitizing youth about the rights and the protection of elders from abuse.

“Ahatay Waqar is a pilot project of Chief Justice Gita Mittal,which was responded extremely positively as senior citizens are very happy. This pilot project should be replicated in other districts as well,” said Chowdhary.

The event was attended by Sanjay Dhar, Registrar General, J&K, High Court, Abdul Rashid Malik, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Mohammad Akram Choudhary, Member Secretary, J&K State Legal Services Authority, Adnan Sayeed, Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Dr. Abha Chowdhry, Chairperson, Anugraha, New Delhi, Judges from all over Kashmir Province.