Judiciary donates Rs 60 lakh for Kerala flood relief fund

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 17:
An amount of Rs. 60,27,926/ has been donated by the Judges of the J&K High Court, Judicial Officers and staff of the High Court and the Subordinate Courts of the State for the flood victims of Kerala.
The contribution has been sent to the Distress Relief Fund of Chief Minister of Kerala to help the affected people to rebuild their lives. The initiative to make donations to help the flood affected people, was taken by Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal, and it evoked instant positive response from the Judiciary of the State.