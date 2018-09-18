About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Judiciary donates Rs 60 lakh for Kerala flood relief fund

Published at September 18, 2018 12:04 AM 0Comment(s)420views


Judiciary donates Rs 60 lakh for Kerala flood relief fund

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sept 17:

 An amount of Rs. 60,27,926/ has been donated by the Judges of the J&K High Court, Judicial Officers and staff of the High Court and the Subordinate Courts of the State for the flood victims of Kerala.
The contribution has been sent to the Distress Relief Fund of Chief Minister of Kerala to help the affected people to rebuild their lives. The initiative to make donations to help the flood affected people, was taken by Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal, and it evoked instant positive response from the Judiciary of the State.




Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top