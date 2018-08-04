Judiciary can’t abrogate Art 35-A: JDU

Srinagar, Aug 03:
The state Janata Dal (United) chief, G M Shaheen on Friday said that only President of India and State’s assembly have the powers to amend the Article 35-A.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Shaheen said that the Article 35-A issue was being politicized and was raised only to divert the attention of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that according to the documents signed during the accession, the Article 35-A and Article 370 is the only bridge between India and Jammu and Kashmir and can’t be removed by the judiciary or the Government of India (GoI) but only President of India and the assembly of the state were given the powers to amend it.
“Neither the assembly nor state assembly is trying to harm the Article 35-A so it makes no sense to make hue and cry over it. I don’t know why these political parties are shouting. They should first read Article 35-A,” he said, adding that in case any tinker will be done with the Article 35-A, the situation will further deteriorate in the State.
“Nobody wants to see further deterioration in the situation here and keeping in view of the sensitivity of the state the government of India won’t remove it,” he said, adding that reasons behind politicizing the issue is still not known to him.
He said that it was the negligence of the erstwhile regimes who have so far failed to defend it. “The erstwhile regimes remained silent over the issue so far and now making hue and cry over it makes no sense,” he added.
Shaheen added that in case Article 35-A will be tinkered then nothing will be left with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. (KNS)