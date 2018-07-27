Judicial Magistrate Boniyar convicts man for kidnapping girl

Srinagar, July 26 :
The judicial magistrate Boniyar has convicted Manzoor Ahmad Awan of Shahkote Boniyar for kidnapping a girl child.
The accused Manzoor Ahmad Awan, son of Abdul Qayoom Awan of Shahkote Boniyar Tehsil Boniyar, District Baramulla under section 363 of RPC was convicted by the Judicial Magistrate 1st class, Boniyar, Jeewan Kumar Sharma.
The accused as per the document available with Kashmir News Service (KNS) has been sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment together worth a fine of Rs 5,000 to be paid to the victim girl child.
“In default, the accused has been directed to go further imprisonment of one month simple imprisonment. A period of 38 days, during which the accused remained in the custody during investigation of the case, shall be set off against the sentence of imprisonment,” the order reads.
The accused as per the documents have been sent to the District Jail Baramulla.