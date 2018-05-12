Jubilant Gupta shares how he became Dy CM

Says 15 missed calls changed his life
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu:
Former Speaker of Legislative Assembly and now the Deputy Chief Minister of JK, Kavinder Gupta, on Friday disclosed 15 missed calls from the BJP high command changed his life forever.
On last Thursday, Gupta said, “I was preparing to take a bath after reading newspapers. I kept the mobile phone on charging mode. After sometimes, when I picked up the mobile phone, I was shocked to see 15 missed calls from BJP national president Amit Shah office.”
“I became nervous as I had failed to pick up the calls from Amit Shah. I called back on same mobile number. Someone picked up the call and said, ‘we called you several times. However, talk to BJP national president’.”
Gupta said that the man handed over mobile set to BJP’s national president.” Amit Shah told me ‘Kavinder Ji you are being given a big responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir and I hope you will take all people along’,” amused Gupta said quoting his talks with the BJP’s national president.
“After saying this, Amit Shah dropped the call. I was in shock and again called back on same mobile number to know who had just talked to me. The person who attended the call informed that it was the national party president.”
Gupta said that he was surprised as he had “never even shook hands with Amit Shah” even as he attended some functions where BJP’s national president was also present.
Talking about his personal experience, the Deputy Chief Minister said that “These things are lessons for everyone. Do your work with honesty in your respective fields. Almighty will definitely give you something which you deserve.”
He said that his father usually remained posted in Punjab and he was a youth leader of Bharatiya Janta Youva Morch in Jammu. “We were a normal family with no strong financial background.”
He hailed the journalists who supported him and also recalled his victory as mayor for three times. “I am thankful to Jammu and BJP,” said Gupta.
“I was the front runner for Jammu West assembly seat in 2014 assembly elections but the party did not give me ticket from there. I did not raise any voice. I kept quit. Though I was emotionally upset, but I preferred to wait. To my surprise, the BJP high command after fifteen days gave me responsibility of Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency and I won as MLA from Gandhi Nagar,” he said.