JU holds workshop on ‘Child-Rights and Child Issues’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A one-day interactive session on Child Rights and Child Issues was organized here this morning at the Department of Law, University of Jammu in Collaboration with CHILDLINE, Nodal Organization Jammu for sensitizing the various NGO’s of Jammu working in different fields .
According to a JU spokesman, the workshop was organised under the guidance of Prof. Kulwant Singh, Head and Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Jammu and Nodal Director CHILDLINE for sensitizing various NGO’S on the issue.
Over fifteen NGO’s participated in the event. In the workshop, the resource persons discussed at length various issues related to children including child trafficking, beggary, Child labour, Malnutrition, School dropout, juvenile delinquency etc, the spokesman said.
While interacting with the participants, Rahul Raj Sharma and Dr. Nidhi Sharma, resource persons, informed the participants about the various provisions of J&K Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection), of 2013 and the impediments faced during their implementation at grass root level.
The enthusiasm of the participants and the wealth of experience they brought to the workshop were highly appreciated by the resource persons.
Among the others present on the occasion were Pinky Jain Rajpual and members from CHILDLINE Collaboration Team.
The welcome and vote of thanks was proposed by Rohit Khajuria Coordinator, CHILDLINE Jammu, the spokesman added.